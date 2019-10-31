DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 31, 2019

PHC orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah on bail

SirajuddinUpdated October 31, 2019

Email

Mufti Kifayat­ullah was arrested by the Islamabad police on Sunday. — Screengrab via Mufti Kifayatullah Twitter
Mufti Kifayat­ullah was arrested by the Islamabad police on Sunday. — Screengrab via Mufti Kifayatullah Twitter

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the release of Mufti Kifayat­ullah, a central leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on bail.

Kifayat­ullah was arrested by the Islamabad police on Sunday on charges of inciting people for participation in the October 31 anti-government 'Azadi March' and collection of donation for the protest.

A two-member bench of the high court based in Abbottabad comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard the bail petition which had been filed by the JUI-F.

Kifayatullah will be released once the court orders reach Haripur Central Jail, where he is imprisoned. Once free, he will join the caravan heading to Islamabad to partake in the JUI-F protest.

The JUI-F leader's arrest had come a day after the signing of an agreement between the government and the JUI-F-led opposition regarding the venue of the Azadi March in Islamabad.

JUI F March
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student unions

Student unions

Banning student unions has not helped curb campus violence.

Editorial

Updated October 31, 2019

Maulana’s march

TENSIONS are mounting as Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi march is expected to reach the capital today.
October 31, 2019

Needless suffering

A RECENT report in this paper highlighted a significant (and significantly overlooked) consequence of the doctors’...
October 31, 2019

Women’s T20 series win

WHEN asked to comment on women playing cricket, Sir Len Hutton, one of England’s greatest batsmen in the 1940s,...
October 30, 2019

IMF talks and strike

THE first review of the ongoing IMF programme has kicked off in Islamabad at precisely the same time as the...
October 30, 2019

Hockey fiasco

IT is nothing short of a national shame. For the second consecutive time, the Pakistan hockey team failed to qualify...