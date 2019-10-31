PHC orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah on bail

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the release of Mufti Kifayat­ullah, a central leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on bail.

Kifayat­ullah was arrested by the Islamabad police on Sunday on charges of inciting people for participation in the October 31 anti-government 'Azadi March' and collection of donation for the protest.

A two-member bench of the high court based in Abbottabad comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard the bail petition which had been filed by the JUI-F.

Kifayatullah will be released once the court orders reach Haripur Central Jail, where he is imprisoned. Once free, he will join the caravan heading to Islamabad to partake in the JUI-F protest.

The JUI-F leader's arrest had come a day after the signing of an agreement between the government and the JUI-F-led opposition regarding the venue of the Azadi March in Islamabad.