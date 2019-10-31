DAWN.COM

Death toll from train fire rises to 46, according to Rahim Yar Khan DPO

Fire was caused by a cylinder blast, says Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. — Photo provided by Adnan Sheikh
At least 46 people were killed and over 30 injured on Thursday from a fire in three bogies of a Tezgam train near Liaqatpur city, Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Taimore Khan confirmed.

Women and children are also amongst the victims — none of whom have been identified yet. The dead and injured are being shifted to DHQ Hospital in Liaqatpur. Some of the injured have also been shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur due to their critical condition.

The train was bound from Karachi to Rawalpindi, Radio Pak reported. The fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when passengers were preparing their breakfast, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said. Many people saved their lives by jumping off the train, the minister said.

Rashid said that the damaged track will be made operational within two hours.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed said that members of a tablighi jamaat were travelling in the bogies.

Rescue 1122 teams have extinguished the fire and are now carrying out a cooling and search operation under the supervision of Ahmed. Army troops including doctors and paramedics have also been dispatched to assist rescue teams in the operation, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

An army helicopter was also dispatched from Multan in order to rescue the injured, the ISPR statement added further.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences to the families of the victims and directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured, Radio Pak said.

An inquiry has been launched in the incident, APP quoted a senior official of the Railways Ministry as saying.

The incident comes over three months after a train collision in Sadiqabad between passenger train Akbar Express and a freight train killed more than 20 and injured more than 80 people.

In June, two people were killed when a passenger train, the Jinnah Express, hit a freight car near Hyderabad.

