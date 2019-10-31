73 killed in Tezgam train inferno near Rahim Yar Khan: officials
The death toll from a fire in three bogies of a Tezgam train near Liaquatpur city jumped to 73 around 1pm, while many remain under critical condition, Rahim Yar Khan district government said on Thursday.
About 40 people, including women and children, were injured, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told AFP earlier.
The dead and injured are being shifted to DHQ Hospital in Liaquatpur. Some of the injured have also been shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur due to their critical condition.
The train was bound for Rawalpindi from Karachi. The fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when some passengers were preparing their breakfast, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said, adding that they belonged to a tableeghi jamaat and were headed towards Raiwand.
Many people saved their lives by jumping off the train, the minister said.
In a video message, Railways Minister Rashid announced that a compensation of Rs1.5 million will be paid to the heirs of the deceased while Rs500,000 will be provided to those who are injured. He travelled to the scene of the incident and will meet families of the victims and the injured.
He said that two of the coaches that caught fire were booked under the name of the tableeghi jamaat's emir Hussain. The ministry, he said, was preparing a list of the victims. Rashid said that it was a "failure" on the part of the Railways authorities since they failed to carry out thorough checking of the passengers' luggage.
Later, in a press conference, the railways minister said that 134 trains had been making a minute-long stop for passengers in Raiwind. "The whole world earns from freight and we are the only ones who earn from passengers," he said, adding that the ministry was now earning upto Rs180-190 million versus the previous Rs130 million figure. "And then this tragedy unfolded."
Speaking about the tragic incident, Rashid said that the passengers who had been using the cylinder had been stopped by a guard and the driver from doing so. "In front of the guard they turned off the stove, but when he left, they turned it back on."
The railways minister thanked all those who participated in rescue operations especially Pak Army ambulances who saved many lives by transporting them quickly to hospitals.
Rashid rejected the impression that there was a non-availability of "pull chains" to alert the driver to stop the train. "The train stopped due to the chain being pulled, otherwise the whole train would have been on fire."
When asked about whether he will resign from the ministry, Rashid said he will speak about the matter on Sunday. He said an inquiry will be conducted within 15 days and the parties responsible punished.
The minister also paid a visit to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan where some of the injured were being treated. He instructed the hospital staff to ensure the best possible treatment to all those wounded.
The minister will also pay a visit to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Multan.
Nabila Aslam, a railways official, told DawnNewsTV that the passengers must have "hidden the gas cylinder in their clothes" while boarding the train, as carrying one was strictly against the rules.
Rescue 1122 teams have extinguished the fire and are now carrying out a cooling and search operation under the supervision of Rashid. Army troops including doctors and paramedics were also dispatched to assist rescue teams in the operation, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.
An Army helicopter was also dispatched from Multan in order to rescue the injured, the ISPR statement added further.
Tezgam, one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular train services, runs between Karachi to Rawalpindi. The fare for a single journey from Karachi to Rawalpindi ranges from Rs1,750 for an economy seat to Rs7,650 for an AC Sleeper berth.
PM orders 'immediate inquiry'
Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train".
"My condolences go to the victims' families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis," he said via Twitter.
President Arif Alvi "expressed profound grief on the loss of precious lives in the tragic blast".
"Tragedy must immediately be investigated and accountability ensured," said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "PM should keep his pre-election promise and sack the minister until investigation is complete."
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was "heartbroken at such a massive train tragedy" and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari extended "prayers and condolences" to families of the victims of the "terrible Tezgam train tragedy".
In a tweet, Mazari regretted that the "tragedy [...] could have been avoided but ever since I can recall while travelling by train no baggage check or restrictions enforced. Tragic."
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman issued a condolence statement and said that such events were a result of "poor planning". He demanded a thorough probe into the incident.
Leaders of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Millat-i-Jaferia Pakistan also extended condolences to victims' families and called upon authorities to ensure that the injured are provided with the best medical treatment and to hold a thorough inquiry into the incident.
An inquiry has been launched in the incident, APP quoted a senior official of the Railways Ministry as saying.
A notification was also issued by the Railways ministry's Rawalpindi division office soon after the incident directing police officials posted at stations as well as crew members, including guards, attendants, carriage staff etc. to ensure that no gas cylinder is allowed on board trains.
"It will be the joint responsibility of the running crew to confiscate gas cylinders being used by the passengers in running trains," the notification said.
"[Staff] on stations must have a joint responsibility to keep watch on the activities of the passengers and in case any unusual thing is happening, [they] must report it for timely eradication."
Train accidents
In July, a train collision in Sadiqabad between passenger train Akbar Express and a freight train had killed more than 20 and injured more than 80 people.
In June, three people were killed when a passenger train, the Jinnah Express, hit a freight car near Hyderabad. At the time, Rashid had accepted responsibility and sought an apology from the nation.
"I accept responsibility for this accident and seek an apology from the nation. Such a portfolio is not important for me as I have become federal minister for the eighth time. And I will resign whenever I feel burden on my conscience," the minister had said at the time.
Additional reporting by Javed Hussain.
Comments (279)
Very sad to see innocent people die. May all souls Rest In Peace.
Cooking by passengers is the total fault of the authorities for tolerating it.
Ina Lillahe wa Ina ilaehe rajeoun.
Time to reflect on what we could have done to prevent such an 'accident' where so many precious lives were lost.
Terrible news.RIP
The ‘honorable’ Minister is busy playing politics, instead of the railway.
Horrible scenarios, so many coaches are burning all to-gather. There are so many accidents on Mr. Sheikh Rashid’s plate. He should resign immediately for failing to maintain safety of passengers. For the passed away RIP.
So sad...
This is a very bad accident, and not the only one. The very talkative, good for nothing railway minister should resign immediately.
Shame on you Mr. Sheikh Rasheed, You used to ask for the resignation of the Federal Railways Minister on every incident in previous tenure, In 1 year, dozens of incidents have taken place and no one is ready to take responsibility.
Sad.. just sad.
Railways should be the only preoccupation of the Railways Minister.
Very sad news
Very sad, was it overloaded? How big was the cylinder that it caused such a huge loss?
Never understood why cylinders are allowed on trains in the first place.
rip
Sheikh should step down immediately.....But we know them so very well, don't we??
Tragic. Cylinders are prohibited on board, yet this.
Rules are for our own safety.
Cylinder blast kr bomb blast?
Is it real?? "The fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when passengers were preparing their breakfast" why cylinder was allowed on a train? It is not allowed anywhere in world.
I have never seen nor read about people cooking with gas cylinders on trains before.
Tall claims of timely action are not true as is obvious from high mortality.
How come gas cylinders were allowed to carry with passengers?
Very unfortunate and totally avoidable. RIP.
he should tender resignation not apology
People's own ignorance caused this human tragedy...Very sad...
Passengers preparing breakfast on a train??
The issue is the use of flammable materials for the interior fixtures in the train. The panelling and seat foam materials should be fire proof.
Passengers must not be allowed to bring gas cylinders with them.
It’s so horrible
Passengers preparing the breakfast in train??????
Very tragic and sad. Sincerest condolences
Extremely tragic. Condolences from India. Shouldnt happen to anyone in life....
Making breakfast in train by passenger , something never heard .RIP . I am sure Pakistan will check exact reason
Shame on Imran Khan for continuing to keep Sheikh Rashid after so many railways disasters.
Really Sad. RIP.
Poor souls. May they rest in peace. These innocent souls are paying the price for poor leadership being provided. How does a country allow passengers to carry gas cylinders in passenger compartments, and also use them to cook food? The laws should be changed, or existing, should be implemented rigorously.
Sad news. I hope that incompetent railway minister would take responsibility and resign.
rip...to those victims...
Horrible news
RIP ....
condolences for the tragedy. Prayers for the departed and for their families left behind.
This is tragic, Peoples should educate regarding to the safety concerns.
This is very sad. No compromise with safety
Looks like the entire train is on fire?
Heartfelt Condolence.May the departed souls rest in peace.Question is how can passengers carry the cylinder in the train and also prepare breakfast in the train by themselves???
Very sad.
Rilyway police failed to check at entrypoint available of cylinder in luggage which is normally banned in passenger trains...! is this naya pakistan
I have traveled by train in the past and can confirm that there is no checking of baggage at all anywhere while boarding on the train. This is the case always in last 30 years. No need to hide gas cylinders under clothes as you can just take anything there and noone would even bat an eye.
Will Railway Minister do the honorable thing and resign?
Gas cylinder in train passenger making breakfast! What a pathetic security condition. 100% negligence.
Rest in Peace. What a sad incident. Sheikh Rasheed and IK, go to Rahim Yar Khan at once.
Where is Railway Minister of Pakistan? Where he is hiding? How inflammable things are allowed to carry in trains in Pakistan?
RIP
Sad incident. RIP
Sad for the innocents died because of some idiots. Well, the railways will take the proper measurements to check the baggage but it is also a responsibility of the passengers to keep an eye on what others are doing and if found suspicious. Immediately inform the railways authorities or try to stop that illegal activity. The passengers may also pull the chain to stop the train and inform the authorities about the activity. Railway is a cheaper means of transportation but passengers should be careful because others may lose their lives unnecessarily.
Sad news. Passengers should't be cooking breakfast with a gas stove anyway, I am sure we all agree. There used to be signs posted on Indian railway carriages 40+ years ago prohibiting stoves and such dangerous items to be carried/used onboard, and so far it is followed quite strictly. Many trains have pantry cars with their own kitchens, and by law these have to be electric stoves in newer coaches.
People should be taught about how to use fire extinguisher.
Very sad, RIP !!
The whole nation needs education on health and safety standards, cleanliness and an understanding on basic principles of law. In the western world there is a lot of investment on human development. Education, education and education is the key.
Deeply saddened by this immense loss of life.
With all due respect, I think this event should prompt Mr. Sheikh Rashid to resign. Being the Minister he is in-charge of making the railway a better system. How difficult is it to carry out a pat-search of on-coming passengers to ensure no such prohibited items are taken on board. Moreover, what all precautionary measures have been taken over his tenure to improve the safety record of our railway?
In any other country, this would have prompted the respective Minister to resign. Hope our sanity prevails.
People responsible for this accident should be prosecuted for men slaughter charges. In spite of knowing that inflammable materials and goods are prohibited in railways, they did this mistake. Railways too be equally responsible as they don't have any system for checking the luggage of passengers like Airlines, neither at the Stations nor while travelling. Authorities must engage for a an awareness campaign and stricter checking at stations to avoid such tragic incidents.
Gas cylinders and other inflammable material should not be allowed in train.
RIP the departed souls.
It points to serious reconsideration of placing dmfure extinguishers in railway carriages, LPG or stoves strictly banned and prosecuted on violation. Many fire incident has happened in the past and precious life and railway asset could have been saved by controlling fire locally and restrict spread... PR should seriously consider fire extinguisher placement...
another sad event. I recently travelled from Karachi to Rawalpindi and there is no serious check of luggage in Karachi. You can take anything you want apparently. Whole govt. structure needs to be revamped otherwise it will be an ending story.
3rd class railways
Pak need to invest in railways
Railway Minister should immediately step down. This is clear negligence on the part of railway employees as carrying cylinder prohibited on trains. RIP departed Souls.
Why there was no security check and gas cylinders were allowed?? The minister of Railways Shaik Rasheed is answerable he must resign immediately. This is not the first incident of negligence.
How are cylinders allowed inside train. Joker railway minister of PAK Shiekh Rashid is very busy issuing anti India statements, do not have time to attend to his minstry. Sack him immediately !
Bad day for Pakistan: people demanding aazadi on the streets, train tragedy due to primitive infrastructure, lost the Kulbhushan case in ICJ...
RIP and condolences to the affected families. I hope rly minister now focuses more on his real job than making tall statements about war with neighbors.
How come any person can even enter in the platform with Gas Cylinder? Culprits are to be punished as appropriate. Condolences to the victims families.
RIP
Burkha has been used to conceal the gas stove
RIP brothers and sisters.
Who prepares food on trains???? It shows dismal state of Pakistani railways.a
If police/ railway is told to stop people from taking these dangerous materials inside the train, than fights ensue and Govt functionaries get suspended like what happened on airport today. So no one implements such orders. Govt afraid of people doesn't stand behind enforcers of discipline and such incidents keep on happening
Sack the Railway Minister and set an example. Who ever is responsible for this should receive punishment.
What about kashmir?
Tragic. But we are a lawless and undisciplined nation. How come a gas cylinder was allowed or smuggled on board a train? Did no one check or stop these Tableeghis? More than 80% of accidents in our country are due to the ignorance and breakage of rules and regulations by the public. Only proper education and manners can save us.
How can someone travel with Gas Canister in train ? so sad for victims
Whilst tragic the number of serious incidents on train has drastically reduced and the train system is in better condition than ever before. Government alone cannot change things, the nations and peoples attitude also need to change. The old habits of cooking and total disregard for safety of others is a cultural thing which will take time to change.
Huge Tragedy. No condolence messages and post event enquiries can ever decrease the pain of families who lost their loved ones.
Prayers and condolences go to the victims families.RIP
This Sheikh Rashid is turning out to be the worst railway minister in the history of Pakistan, he is all talk only, condolences to the families of the victims... May their souls rest in peace....
It is very tragic, Its always poor who are victims this one is no difference. My Prayers and condolence go victim's near and dear ones.
That person carrying gas canister is responsible for this terrible tragedy. When will our Pakistani people learn? These “moulvis” are supposed to be better at helping others, feeling their pain and avoiding situations which puts people at risk... but these days they are only good at creating problems and killing people.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Seriously ? what we should we do to the idiots who cooked in a train ? People are ignorant and stupid as your comment. RIP all lost souls.
Pictures remind me of the sad Godhra incident in India, unfortunately in that incident the doors were locked from outside and all passengers perished. RIP
pls teach the ignorant people some common sense. Sorry for the family who lost their loved ones.
It is about time that we implement the same security measures at the railway stations that are already implemented at the airports.
While Sheikh Rashid is busy bashing India and the opposition Azaadi March...
What were they cooking on train. Fishy story
May be the burden on conscious has to be physical before Tarzan thinks about deciding to resign
carrying cylinder in the train? cooking in the train? When is Sheikh Rasheed planning to step down? This is a gross negligence
Please tell us how many participants of azadi march got killed in this mishap?
done by godhra muslims who are now in pakistan
This look conspiracy to down government for sure. Things don't happened suddened. Enemies of Pakistan at work.
@Lo Kal lo baat,
We know which country you are from.
Sheikh Rasheed should immediately resign from the ministry.
There should be complete ban on any stove usage by the passengers inside the train.
Minister has no time to look after his railway ministry except busy in appearing in tv talk shows and abusing opposition. IK should create a ministry of palmistry and let him seat on it and predicts future of opposition.
Extremely sad. My sincere condolences to the bereaved. May the souls rest in peace. Warmest, Harsh
Please concentrate on Kashmir
There has to be accountability for the incident. The railway minister's concentration is on other issues rather than Railways. Often giving unwanted hollow statements on war, nuclear bombs etc with India. He has to be made to resign so that a precedence will be set
Very sad incident. May the departed rest in peace and wish the injured a speedy recovery. This is, sad reflection of railway and our public who have no sense of danger in this day and age.
This is also the third major incident in 5 months with highest loss of life. Regardless of cause the Minister should resign and let someone else take over as he is clearly not capable for the task.
Do Pakistani trains not have a pantry car ? Who cooks on a train this is a first for me . Unfortunate and totally avoidable condolences to the families of the departed and injured
Where is Sheikh Rasheed hiding? He used to tweet on nuclear war, attacking with missiles etc...now no tweets
Really tragic. Feel sorry for the loss of so many lives due to the mindlessness of a few and lapse checks on Pakistan Railways end.
Still more shocked at all the indian comments using the tragedy to troll Pakistan. Their unhealthy obsession with Pakistan needs to be addressed.
So sad .. RIP
This is one of the ways the nature exercises it's power to teach lessons to those who are depriving human rights and right to freedom of Balochis by force and inhumane policies.
My condolence to the deceased family, deeply saddened
No value for life in poor countries like India, Pak, Bangladesh, Nepal etc. Still we fight for Kashmir, religion and other petty issues. We deserve this kind of incidents till we change as responsible citizens of our respective countries.
It's so sad to hear such news. I wish strength and courage for the families
Condolences from an India
@Lo Kal lo baat, "Bad day for Pakistan: people demanding aazadi on the streets, train tragedy due to primitive infrastructure, lost the Kulbhushan case in ICJ..."
....and Baghdadi dead, and Suadi refused to invite their PM.
Because of one foolish action many died .who is responsible for this..
Railway minister is busy in predicting future landscape of Pakistani politics.The time he spent on the press conferences should be given to Pakistan Railways
Tabdeeli zindaabaad, its easy to talk rubbish we r the best but its hard to work. PMLN minister saad rafique worked hard to bring Pak Railway on track. All ruined by Sheikh Rasheed just like Pak is ruined by Imran khan
Dear Ayesha, Initially,i will express my deplore on the miserable situation of victims and pray to avert such calamities from individual's life. let me shed a light on the facts regarding to the aggravated situation of pakistani's system in every aspect of life.Living in pakistan give the courage of each inhabitant for the aspiring of good changes taken place sooner or later but never come across with the revolution.Develop countries around the world are not dying in starvation or dicuss about bills an daily expenses.But We face inches by inches.
Moreover,coming towards the causulities you must have comes up with the deteriorated Train system and no drastic revolution comes out.its evasive and truant management interlinks with grudes and twisting matters on blame. here cylinder is not the issue.if u,me and each Pakistanis would travel along with his family to cover up extensive distance would infact carry electric cattle for the kids,older,patients with same utilization of cylinder.
@Amarender Reddy, : Railway Minister is a crook, trying to figure out his future in the face of imminent removal of the current government.
Tragedy which could have been easily avoidable. Innocent lives and families forever scarred. These words applies from time to time since our so called independence. Wish we could travel back in time. RIP, condolences for the bereaved families.
Sheikh Rasheed is busy with pao adha pao atom bombs where He can't trace the cylinder bomb over 20KG? and poor people pay the price of these kind of uneducated ministers in both countries.
@IndiaWarrior, I bet if you were in this train and could help, you would not walk away. It is just not human.
Sad and tragic news that innocent civilians died. Condolences and prayers for the departed souls from India.
Condolences and prayers from India
Very sad - for loss of innocent lives.
Has the Railway Minister resigned or waiting to be fired?!
meanwhile Sheik Rasheed is busy trying to scare India by talking rubbish on TV....this is what happens when you have illetrate people running the country.....
I have just seen a video where a passenger is informing that it's a false news that the cylinder burst, it was a short circuit fan that caught fire He also informs that the emergency chain was not working and the kept on moving so the fire spread more
Nobody can ask questions to railway minister as he is doing much more important job of keeping the kashmir issue alive with his fierce speeches and war rhetoric. Pakistan despite this gross negligence can never ever think of sacking this minister.
Railway minister Sheikh Rashid should be sacked immediately and humiliated. He should not be allowed an honorable exit.
Failure on the part of the railway authorities? And what is the Minister for Railways, not part of it? Love the way he has distanced himself from them.
A thorough review should be done about fire safety in Railway Carriages. How can such incidents be prevented in future and even if fire erupt better fire extinguishing mechanism and safety exit should be present
This is now a routine that we hear about train accidents. If I were the minister I would have resigned immediately.
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, people like you have found a stinking reason of hiding behind your incompetency by blaming the world and conspiracy theories.Shame
@King Panther, she might have used her burkha to conceal that.
Very sad and tragic. Our condolences to the bereaved. Railway Minister Rashid Nuclear should accept the responsiblity and put in his papers for the failure.
Pakistan is stuck in the early 1960's. Even the third world countries do not have people cooking on trains, except authorized the pantry car folks. It is high time to put other emotional issues on the back burner, and focus on education and modernization of the society and economy
This is very very disturbing. Who ever is at fault, 73 innocents died so painfully. We Indians share the grief of those who are affected. May this never happens again any where in the world. Deeply sad. Hope the govt takes swift action and no politics is played here. ( Just hope dawn publishes my comments)
@Praveen Kundapura, agreed
It seems that, it’s a terrorist case.
Tragic to see such an unnecessary loss of lives. Smuggling in gas cylinders and cooking breakfast in the running train is absolutely unacceptable. While the Pak govt should bear some responsibility for not checking for such egregious baggage violations, greater part of the blame lies with the person(s) who brought the cylinder into the train and tried to cook breakfast. It is completely beyond common sense. It is sad that many innocent lives were lost due to the blatant violation done by the person who smuggled in the cylinder onto the train.
@Dharna PM, Only Tablighies.
RIP
Once again it was a security failure and serious security breach. It is highly likely that Tablegee lied to security that he is not carrying forbidden item on board. What is the use of preaching Islam by such a liar. Tablghee must be held accountable and no mercy or emotional exploitation in the name of religion, PLEASE!
Sheikh Rashid should concentrate on his work rather than talking about pav kilo bombs ....sad loss of life
one more black day for Kashmir
Unfortunately train accidents are continuously on rise in Pakistan. Men, women and innocent children wanted to go home; they did not take the train to die Mr. Minister. Your only resignation is not enough, rather a thorough system reform is needed to save lives of people from such kind of negligence in future.
@Chirag Patel, rightly said bro, another illiterate is ruining democratic India. Time to get rid of them all at once
Carrying inflammable goods on a train is beyond belief.
I m very sad
Mr rashid should resign immediately. He is a pure comedian guy for make public laugh.
Ooops...Rs 1750 for normal economy class and 7650 for AC Sleeper coach....In India, we have less fare than this for flight journey :)
Pakistan government is in extreme pressure due to Azadi march, This could be a conspiracy to divert the attention.
This strange. Compensation to those who started fire in a train? These tableghi did care for the law of land and ignored safety. Where is the personal responsibility?
Heartfelt condolences. RIP to brothers and sisters.
RIP innocent souls.
@Ifti Malik, Sane comment I agree with you brother.
@ King Panther, what we should we do to the idiots who cooked in a train ? You are right here.
Banned Gas cylinder taken on board is the reason for this tragic accident. All due to uneducated people and masses who are kept poor by not putting money towards education by Nawaz/Zardari billionaire families who are now convicted criminals by the supreme court of Pakistan for their mega corruption.
Railway Minister is busy to draw a strategy on Nuclear War with India with pao kilo and aadha pao bombs.
Sad news ,RIP
@IndiaWarrior, soon coming to Kashmir for your troops :)
Someone should be responsible for the loss of 80 lives from this negligence
A clear breach of safety protocol by passengers and lack of control of their trains by railways. Cooking on a train cannot be conceiled someone must have seen them. Guards should be trained to carry out safety checks of trains.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raziun. Govt. needs to make law to stop this kind of unwanted cooking activities that took other innocents lives too.
@Dahar, seriously ! can we stop politics at least at this point -
Pakistan should blame india for this. This is what normally happening
@Zeeshan Ahmed Khan, "This look conspiracy to down government for sure. Things don't happened suddened. Enemies of Pakistan at work." Do you have a Pakistani army background??
The pictures do not reveal a sequential/spreading of fire as a result of cylinder explosion; rather there is simultaneous fire in three boogies; it looks like Samjotjha Express part 2!
Really sad. How come cylinder was allowed in train? This is unthinkable in India. Unnecessary loss of life. Really tragic.
@Fazi, normal person cannot become a minister. Only such useless people can come to that level.
@nkg, Indian Hindu terrorists is killing more humans than this incident
RIP. Reminds me of Godhra fire in 2002 which led to Gujarat riots. Lot of neighbours were happy then.
Very unfortunate. May the victims RIP. Passengers carrying a gas cylinder into a train is unheard of anywhere else.
RIP and condolences to the affected families.May good sense prevail and the government start focusing on the development of its people.
Clearly it is an act of Sabotage.
@Asim Irfan, : Agree with you. Free Balochistan
@Abhhudaya- india, I feel your sadness and I say thank you for your support. I also feel the pain when Indian Railway accident or any where in the world if this happens, as we are all humans.
Love from Pakistan my brother.
@Ali Imran, that was obvious and not hidden. Unfortunately it does not change the sad reality of what is happening. All this can be avoided
@rajkumar, Yes we know How Modi works!
@Suraj, Looks like it!
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic and great tragedy? Where is the "big mouth" Railway Minister? He must immediately resign and take full responsibility of the tragedy since it happened under his watch.
@Chirag Patel, yes. Innocent people loose there valuable life. What will happened to ministers? They will take more loan from GCC countries or china and enjoy there life
@Jahangir, Wah...what an intelligent guess....
PM IK is a failure all across .. He could be called a success, if he were to be a lecturer, coz he feels he gave a good lecture in UNGA Else he is failed PM, failed leader, failed statesman, failed reformist, failed administrator. He must go
My point is, how do three train carriages catch fire from one small stove exploding?
Pakistani Government is again hiding the truth, as always. 1. How can someone hide gas cylinder in their cloths.? 2. If it was a smaller cylinder i.e. 5 KG (Then only it can be hidden in the cloths), then I don't think blast can destroy so many coaches.
Looks like coaches were faulty with some electrical or fuel related issue.
@nkg, ... He should be sued separately from the government for negligence.
How come with certainty, the railway minster is claiming the fires is work of a cylinder/stove explosion? Look like an act of sabotage.
Railway accidents conspiracy planned on azadi march day to divert attention of pakistani people from azadi march and also disrupt train connection and movement of peopls toward islamabad.. well planned imran.. ye log appani jati mafadad ke liye logo ko bhi halak kar dete hai.. dhame
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, ... Imran Khan has no guts if he does not sack the railway minister.
What a day for Pakistan. Rail tragedy, lost the Kulbushan Yadav case and opposition protests in the country. Keep it up!
Tragic loss! Sheikh Rashid Saheb ought to look after his ministry much rather than act Spokesperson for the Government.
The penalty for carelessness is death.
Name any other Railway where you can cook your food while travelling? Pak Rail Zindabad
@Hamed A. Jarwar, Because the train is moving. Flames are getting fanned.
Express profound grief...... strict compliance is needed in train services.
@Rao, We know how Modi Inc works!
This is very tragic. Condolences from India. Please work on railway modernisation. Railway pantries should be well equipped to provide food to passengers. How can passengers be allowed (or if they are sneaking these things in) to use their own cylinders to cook food on train? RIP.
we HAVE great sympathy towards the innocent peoples life and there family.RIP I am from India.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, ... Why can't the poor take mangoes, bananas and sandwiches on their train journeys?
Sheik Rasheed speak big big things, loud mouth for nothing, is he really fit to be a minister?
@Jaag dard-e-zindagi, .... Some of these people just swung down from a tree.
It is very sad that so many people lost their life due to fire in the train RIP for departed souls.
It looks not pantry car in the train ... otherwise what is the need of Making breakfast on gas stove ??? and looks no Railways Protection Force(RPF) was checking ...seer negligence
@Farhan, .... Correct. What Pakistan needs most is a better class of people. What good is Islam if we do not practice it?
RIP.. sad news.. unfortunately Railway minister is busy in threatening nuclear war!
@Ifti Malik, ... Lawless. Exactly my thoughts.
@Komal S, me too
I strongly feel it's an inside job to divert attention from the Azadi march. Like all the other times i have posted on Dawn so shall this comment be censored and trashed. Sorry state of affairs.
@Hasnain Haque, ... Yes indeed. It is called bad manners.
@King Panther, .... The police cannot beat intelligence into them, so what is to be done?
Giving false statements of explosion from gas cylinders, the Railway Minister must resign if he has some worth of respect left in his appointment. During his tenure from Jul 2018 nine trains had met accident and loss of innocent lives but he is just giving statements. In China during a train accident two peoples were lost and 21 members of the Chinese railways and their railway minister all gave their resignation and here in Pakistan our railway minister is still sitting on this appointment with zero remorse and i think he should be hanged after all so many lives has been lost due to his incompetency.
RIP from india, same condition of railways in india too.
@Asad, ... That person was the first to be injured and probably burned himself up.
@Hassan Noor, Modi has masters degree in political science.... please do your research
When safety and security rules are violated, this is what happens. The nepotism based bureaucracy of the past put by the past governments must be changed.
Sad.
@FK, ..... And Imran Khan allows him to get away with it.
@nkg, Be practical. What should the minister do? Sit on the stations and monitor every train? Even the Railway staff can monitor luggage upto a certain limit. The responsibility in this case clearly lies with the tableeghi jamaat people who carried gas cylinder secretly and tried to cook meals on the train. The leader of the team in particular and all the other members of the tableeghi group in general should be made to answer for their crime.
Despite the animosity between our two countries, I think India should offer some sort of help the victims of this train tragedy .
@Ayesha Khan, Railway minister Shaik Rasheed is not looking in Railways affair, he is busy in giving Threats to India on Kashmir
@Adeel Ayub, .... The obvious solution raising mentality is to birth as many children as we possibly can so that there will be schools for anyone to go to. The schools do not seem to be working well now.
I urge my Indian friends and brothers not to comment about insiders job, azadi March or the big mouth minister. The state will take care of such things. Let's stand with Pakistanis purely as human beings and pray for the victims. Imagine if I and you were there inside that train? Let's share our grief like we did during APS attack. I still consider that the most gruesome attack of my life time. I couldn't have been more shameful than that moment as a human being.
Why does the PM has to "order" an inquiry. This point scoring attitude by the executive (in every era) is shameful and it's high time these tragedies are for real taken seriously and with the somberness it deserves.
Resignation of Railway Minister wouldn't serve any purpose. Bring experts to fix the rotten system.
@IndiaWarrior, Let's show some respect for those who lost their lives in this tragedy and sympathy for the injured ones. They had nothing to do with Kashmir.
@IndiaWarrior, shame on you to stoop so low at this time.
Some responsibility also lies upon people themselves. Having gas cylinder at home is dangerous, how can you take it with you in a train. I myself have witnessed the rough reaction of passengers when they were asked by security personnel to show their luggage.
@SaneVoice, ... You need to change your screen name to InsaneVoice.
@nkg, Is it the job of a minister to check cylinders, the head of security at stations should surely step down. Stop playing politics with a tragedy. This is a result of incompetent people being recruited by previous regimes.
Either Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid or Imran Khan need to be sacked. One of the two. If Imran Khan does not do the sacking he may find himself out on a political limb all alone.
Sheikh Rashid should have some self respect now and resign ASAP!
May there souls rest in peace....Punishment for the perpetrators
IK must take responsibility.
Our heartfelt condolences.
Such sorrow should never visit any of us.
Friends, be brave.
It is very big human disaster. Precious lives could not be saved as proper check and balance is not visible an where. Railway lines and station should not be easily accessible to public, only passenger should enter any railway station through designated enterance with proper check in of baggage and every passenger should have identification card or passport maching with the name of ticket. every family should have own ticket in own name.
Most statements from higher ups seem to be intent on finding lower level people who can then be blamed, sacked and punished. But did they provide enough resources to let them do - like checking the luggage of every passenger - that they are saying did not happen in this case?
@atis, how do you know?
Religion and Society /Social living has to be disconnected. I bet no action will be taken and practice will continue as religion is more than anything.
@Dahar, True, Rashid has no moral justification to stay
People using cylinders to prepare their breakfast in train ?. Looks like, instead of Kashmir, Pakistan needs to invest in modernising it's train system
Seems Imran khan and team deliberately put train on fire to stop Azadi march
The powers that be, using innocent lifes. The establishment and govt is definitely involved in this tragedy to get focus away from the Azadi march. May the souls of the victims rest in peace. Prayers for them.
IK sacrificed his own countrymen to divert attention from Azadi March. Miniscule man in small office.
no need to blame imran or sheikh rasid . it is time to revive whole system with collective efforts of people and railway authorities .
Sad day for victims and families and also very sad how these Indians throwing venomous comments over here!!
Any press release from Raiwand/Tableeghi Jama'at? I see most comments directed at Railways and SR, which is due. But brothers, what example do we set - and what change will our 'tableegh' bring - when we put lives at risk by such actions, is the biggest question people are scared to ask!
