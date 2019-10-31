DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 31, 2019

Pakistan among 54 nations praising China’s human rights record

AgenciesUpdated October 31, 2019

Email

Police patrol in a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region, a day before the Eidul Fitr holiday. — AFP/File
Police patrol in a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region, a day before the Eidul Fitr holiday. — AFP/File

UNITED NATIONS: China’s treatment of ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang province came under debate at the United Nations on Tuesday, with 54 nations praising Beijing’s “remarkable achievements in the field of human rights” but 23 states assailing its record.

It all began when the 23 nations — mostly western — backed a British statement condemning Beijing’s track record.

However, China’s allies countered the move with a statement of their own that won even broader support, with 54 states supporting a Belarus text that heaped effusive praise on Beijing. They included Pakistan, Russia, Egypt, Bolivia, the Democra­tic Republic of Congo and Serbia.

The duelling statements at the UN General Assembly are non-binding, but highlight the divide on China’s human rights record — particularly as Beijing moves to flex its diplomatic and economic clout abroad.

Rights groups claim more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been rounded up in internment camps in Xinjiang. After initially denying their existence, Beijing now defends the camps as “vocational education centres” that are necessary to counter religious extremism and terrorism.

Britain’s UN statement expressed concerns “regarding credible reports of mass detention; efforts to restrict cultural and religious practices; mass surveillance disproportionately targeting ethnic Uighurs; and other human rights violations and abuses”.

“The Chinese government should urgently... (refrain) from the arbitrary detention of Uighurs and members of other Muslim communities,” it said. Countries backing it included the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

In contrast, the statement from Belarus praised Beijing’s human rights record that won support from over 50 nations. “We commend China’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights by adhering to the people-centred development philosophy and protecting and promoting human rights through development,” the statement said.

“We also appreciate China’s contributions to the international human rights cause,” it added.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Student unions

Student unions

Banning student unions has not helped curb campus violence.

Editorial

October 31, 2019

Maulana’s march

TENSIONS are mounting as Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi march is expected to reach the capital today. The ...
October 31, 2019

Needless suffering

A RECENT report in this paper highlighted a significant (and significantly overlooked) consequence of the doctors’...
October 31, 2019

Women’s T20 series win

WHEN asked to comment on women playing cricket, Sir Len Hutton, one of England’s greatest batsmen in the 1940s,...
October 30, 2019

IMF talks and strike

THE first review of the ongoing IMF programme has kicked off in Islamabad at precisely the same time as the...
October 30, 2019

Hockey fiasco

IT is nothing short of a national shame. For the second consecutive time, the Pakistan hockey team failed to qualify...