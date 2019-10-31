PM orders suspension of Islamabad airport officials

RAWALPINDI: Taking serious notice of maltreatment of passengers by the Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel at Islamabad International Airport, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered suspension of officials including the airport manager under the rules.

The incident happened on October 17, when a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Saudi Arabia to Peshawar was diverted to Islamabad due to bad weather. After landing at the airport, the passengers had to wait for several hours due to bad weather which led to their protest.

The quarrel between passengers and the ASF staff started when the latter made an attempt to stop the protesters from leaving the airport lounge as some of the passengers wanted to reach Peshawar by road.

Besides ordering their suspension, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Civil Aviation Authority director general to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them for not dealing with the situation in a professional manner.

The prime minister also directed to suspend PIA station manager and his other team members who were on duty at that time. In addition to their suspension, a disciplinary action against them was also suggested.

A board of inquiry headed by Brigadier Irfan Zafar, director Airport Security Force was directed to initiate proceeding against the responsible officials of ASF under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and to complete the proceedings within ten days from Oct 23.

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar had also ordered an inquiry into alleged manhandling passengers by the Airport Security Staff.

