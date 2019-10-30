Balochistan University scandal: Students demand removal of FC posts, restoration of union

Students of Balochistan University continued their protest on Wednesday for the 17th consecutive day against the alleged harassment and blackmailing of several students.

The protesting students have demanded that the authorities arrest the former vice chancellor — who had stepped down following the scandal — and other suspects allegedly involved in the issue. They have also called for restoration of the student union and removal of FC check posts at the university.

The case had come to light last month when the Balochistan High Court (BHC) directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate reports of students being harassed at the varsity.

Rights activist Jibran Nasir joined the protesting students today. The activist, while addressing the protesters in the university, expressed his solidarity with them. He stressed the need of unity among students and urged student bodies in the university to join each other for restoration of the student union.

On Tuesday, the FIA had submitted its investigation report into the allegations of blackmailing and harassment to the chief justice of the BHC.

The FIA requested BHC Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandhokhail to not make the report public till the investigation is completed. The chief justice agreed to the request.

However, the top BHC judge shared the report with members of the special committee of the Balochistan Assembly constituted by the assembly’s speaker Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on a demand by the treasury and opposition members over the scandal. The BHC chief justice also stressed the need to keep the report confidential.

“This is a case of our province, this is a case of our children studying in Balochistan,” said the chief justice, adding that there is a need to restore the trust of students in the institution.

“People and political parties should have firm trust in national institutions. Strict action will surely be taken against the people alleged involved in sexual harassment and the video scandal. Action will be taken across the board.”

The next hearing is scheduled for November 14.