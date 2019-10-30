Pakistan women's cricket team outclass Bangladesh, claim T20 series

Pakistan women's cricket team outclassed Bangladesh to win the third and final T20 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium by 28, claiming the series 3-0.

According to a press release, issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the host team won the toss and opted to bat first and made 117 for seven backed by Javeria Khan’s half-century.

Khan, who was first to bat, cracked a 48-ball 54, hitting seven fours during her innings. This was her second half-century on the trot after she had scored 52 on Monday.

Omaima Sohail also presented a superb performance, scoring 31 runs, including two fours and a six, on 29 balls.

From the Bangladesh side, pacer Jahanara Alam presented a splendid game as she took three wickets for 12 runs in four overs, while Rumana Ahmed took two wickets for 19 runs.

Anam Amin’s left-arm spin put a dent in Bangladesh’s run-chase from the onset as she bowled Sharmin Akhter and Sanjida Islam in the space of three deliveries in the second over of the visitors’ innings.

Bangladesh failed to recover from the early blows as Pakistan tightened their grip over the match. Anam and debutant Saba Nazir finished with two wickets each for 10 and 22 runs, respectively.

The best score in Bangladesh’s run-chase was 30 from 44 balls, which came from Nigar Sultana. With a 26-ball 27, Fargana Hoque was the other notable runner.

Javeria was awarded player of the match.

For scoring 108 runs in three matches at an average of 54, Bismah Maroof was named Pakistan player of the series, while Jahanara Alam bagged the Bangladesh player of the series award for taking nine wickets in three matches.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan: 117-7, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 54, Omaima Sohail 31; Jahanara Alam 3-12, Rumana Ahmed 2-19)

Bangladesh: 89-8, 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 30, Fargana Hoque 27; Anam Amin 2-10, Saba Nazir 2-22)