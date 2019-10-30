DAWN.COM

Capt Safdar granted bail in case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against govt, institutions

Rana BilalUpdated October 30, 2019

Retired Capt Safdar.— DawnNewsTV/File
A Lahore sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to retired Capt Mohammad Safdar, a PML-N leader and son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif, in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the government and the country's institutions.

Additional sessions judge Tajamal Shehzad announced the verdict and granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. He has been released after fulfilling formalities.

Farhad Ali Shah Advocate, on behalf of Safdar, had filed the bail plea, contending that his client was subjected to political revenge.

He had added that Safdar was a political figure and talking about an anti-government drive was his democratic right. "If cases are filed on the basis of such statements, then cases should also be filed against the incumbent rulers," he said.

Punjab police had arrested Safdar last week from the motorway while he was returning to Lahore from Bhera. Police had registered a case against him on Oct 11 for speaking against the government and state institutions. According to the prosecution, the suspect was arrested on a directive issued by the Lahore deputy commissioner.

According to the FIR, Safdar during a court appearance for bail in another case "sat in the bar room and made remarks against the government".

Earlier on October 26, a lower court in Lahore had denied a request for bail filed by Safdar in a case of alleged incitement of hate.

Salman
Oct 30, 2019 05:04pm

Great news. Capt Safdar should head straight to the march now. At least some PMLN rep should be there.

Recommend 0

