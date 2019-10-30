Pemra urges TV licensees to comply with order against 'maligning courts without basis'

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday urged all satellite TV licensees to comply with a Lahore accountability court order against programmes "maligning the courts without any basis".

According to a Pemra notification, an order issued by the accountability court on October 25, stated that "without legal acumen" politicians and media personnel were involved in maligning the court on television "without any basis", adding that they "pass comments maligning the courts for their political motives".

"Therefore, the chairman Pemra is directed to control these kinds of programmes maligning the courts without any basis," the court said, adding that in case of violation of the order, proceedings would be initiated under Section 16-B of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

Additionally, the court had directed that no one should take selfies, give interviews or make video calls during proceedings in the court.

The accountability court had issued the written order following a hearing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In its notification today, Pemra directed all satellite TV licensees to comply with the court's order.

"In case of any violation, appropriate legal action under relevant provisions of Pemra laws may be initiated," the media regulatory body added.