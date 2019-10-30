DAWN.COM

Indian Manipur separatists announce exiled government in UK

AFPOctober 30, 2019

Dissident political leaders from the Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday said they were unilaterally declaring independence from India and forming a government-in-exile in Britain. — Photo courtesy Twitter via Hindustan Times
Dissident political leaders from the Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday said they were unilaterally declaring independence from India and forming a government-in-exile in Britain.

The former princely state became part of India in 1949, two years after the country won independence from Britain, but has since seen decades-long violent separatist campaigns.

Narengbam Samarjit, external affairs minister in the self-declared Manipur State Council, said the exiled government would push for recognition at the United Nations.

"We will run the de jure exiled government here [...] from today onwards," he told reporters in London, after a declaration of independence first announced in Manipur in 2012 was read aloud.

"We will seek recognition from different nations [...] to become a (UN) member. We hope many of the countries will recognise our independence."

Manipur, one of India's smallest states with a population of around just 2.8 million people, is one of the so-called "Seven Sisters" — a group of restive northeastern states.

The region, encircled by five other countries and connected to the rest of India by a sliver of land arching over Bangladesh, has been wracked by armed conflict and instability.

It has spawned more than 100 militant groups over the decades whose demands range from autonomy to secession.

Violence has been part of daily life for decades in Manipur, which borders Myanmar, with a strong presence of the Indian military.

The state has a strong ethnic mix, and its Meitei, Naga, Kuki and Pangal communities are all deeply committed to preserving their own cultural autonomy.

Its people have also always tended to look eastwards in their search for cultural links.

Samarjit said he hoped the world would support its independence cause.

"We are not free there and our history is going to be destroyed, our culture is going to be extinct," he warned.

"So the UN should listen [...] we raise our voice to the whole world that the people living in Manipur are human beings."

The High Commission of India did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments (11)

Vivek Lahore
Oct 30, 2019 11:02am

Sensible people would this a joke

Ashirvad Swain
Oct 30, 2019 11:04am

Seriously ?

Khalid
Oct 30, 2019 11:10am

Best of luck !

Wahid
Oct 30, 2019 11:20am

This unilateral declaration is a start but it is going to be an uphill struggle to seek and eventually obtain recognition from UN and other countries. It is either a case of do or die in the present political environment of India dominated by the BJP and RSS. Independence is only option for many of the states in India.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 30, 2019 11:21am

All freedom loving, independence adoring and liberty seeking people in the world must support the brave, bold and gallant people of Manipur forced to become part of India through brutal and shameless military attacks, invasions and occupations of the ruthless Indian army, similar to Hyderabad Deccan, Junagarh, Manadhir, Goa, Sikkim, Saichin Glacier as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Khurram
Oct 30, 2019 11:24am

Slowly and gradually one by one .

Sunil Singha
Oct 30, 2019 11:27am

I am a Manipuri, we dont care, for such tactics by rebels.

Vivek Mushran
Oct 30, 2019 11:35am

Only two of them, have made a government in exile? What a joke.

Tejswi
Oct 30, 2019 11:36am

London has become hub for foreign criminals to rally against governments. This two are wanted by Manipur state govt.

Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Oct 30, 2019 11:38am

Economy wise, GDP wise, the contribution of Manipur to National exchequer is not significant. With just 2,8 million population, how would it be possible for it to sustain as an independent entity ? This is ridiculous.

Mushtaq tokyo
Oct 30, 2019 11:49am

India is in more trouble.Most Indians believe in karma.maybe this one too, when one crosses line of injustice and disrespect minorities.

