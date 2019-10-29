IHC reserves verdict on bail plea for Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia case.

Nawaz last week procured bail on medical grounds in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, heard the appeal today.

'Nawaz still unstable'

During the hearing, the court asked doctors, who are part of the medical board overseeing Nawaz's treatment, if it was possible for Nawaz to recover without staying in the hospital. The doctors responded in the negative and said that the PML-N supremo required medical supervision at all times.

The board informed the court that Nawaz had been given 80 injections in order to bring his platelet count — which was reported to have dropped to dangerous levels — to normal. The doctors said that earlier, the platelets injected in Nawaz's body would be destroyed but added that the count was not wavering any more.

When asked if Nawaz had suffered a heart attack during his medical treatment, the doctors responded in the affirmative.

Nawaz's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, who had arrived in court before the hearing started, said that so far, the board was not able to figure out the reason behind the destruction of the platelets in the former premier's body. He told the court that Dr Raza Shamsi had been summoned from Karachi for Nawaz's treatment.

"He (Nawaz) is still unstable," Dr Khan said. "I have never seen him in such an alarming condition." He said that the former premier's blood pressure had shot up after dinner on Monday night as well.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who appeared before court today, assured the bench that the provincial government was providing the best medical care to the former premier. He told the bench that the provincial government was working to bring forth prison reforms.

'Not satisfied with Nawaz's treatment'

Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris during his arguments expressed dissatisfaction with the medical care of his client so far.

"So far we are not satisfied with the medical board's treatment. The board itself is saying in its report that it is unable to manage [Nawaz's treatment].

"Services hospital does not have machinery to conduct [medical] tests. Nawaz Sharif has to be taken to different places for his tests to be conducted."

Haris explained that Nawaz's body was not able to generate platelets naturally and he was being given steroids and medicines in order to increase the platelet count. However, the treatment to increase platelet count posed an increased risk of a heart attack.

The lawyer clarified that while his client did not doubt the intention or capability of the doctors appointed for treatment, the medical board itself was not satisfied with Nawaz's reports. He insisted that the former premier should be allowed to get treatment from doctors of his choice.

"Why doesn't NAB submit a request for suspension of sentence?" asked Haris. "If Nawaz Sharif's condition improves, he can serve his sentence again."

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, during his arguments, said that the anti-corruption watchdog would not oppose bail on humanitarian grounds.

"I will not talk about merit, Nawaz Sharif's condition is serious," he said.

"If we do grant a bail, how long should it be for?" Justice Farooq asked NAB prosecutor to which the latter said that the court can decide in accordance with a Supreme Court verdict that granted a six-weeks bail to seek medical treatment within the country.

PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rashid and Raja Zafarul Haq, and NAB's legal team arrived in the courtroom ahead of the hearing.

'Govt has authority to decide on such a matter'

Last week, Shehbaz had appealed the IHC to grant bail to Nawaz in the Al Azizia case — in which the latter is sentenced to seven years in prison — on medical grounds. A two-member bench of the IHC had heard the bail petition on Friday and after questioning Services Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Saleem Cheema, who is part of the medical board treating Nawaz, the high court had adjourned hearing until Tuesday.

On Saturday, however, Shehbaz filed another petition in IHC, requesting the court to hear the bail plea sooner owing to Nawaz's "extremely critical condition". It said that the plea, which was heard on Friday, did not mention that on the night of October 24, Nawaz had suffered an angina attack "as a direct result of the medicine being administered to him to enhance his platelets".

During the course of the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had remarked that the request for bail on medical grounds should not have been filed with the court to begin with, as the government has the authority to decide on such a matter. He further said that the court will throw the petition out if the government opposes the bail request.

"However, if something happens to Nawaz Sharif in this time, the onus will be on NAB and the government," he had said. The interior secretary, who was present in the court during Saturday's hearing, urged the court to "base [its] judgment on the merits of the case".

The high court granted an interim bail to Nawaz on medical grounds which expired today (October 29).

'Serious' condition

The former premier was rushed to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) last week after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

On October 22, doctors at the hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out, the platelet count of the former premier had "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", one of the board members had said.

After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Nawaz's declining health.

"It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets," a board member had told Dawn. He said the treatment was given to the former prime minister in the light of his diagnosis. "We are hopeful that his condition will improve in a few days," he added.