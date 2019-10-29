DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 29, 2019

US welcomes proposed intra-Afghan talks in China

AFPOctober 29, 2019

Email

In this May 28 file photo, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. — AP
In this May 28 file photo, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia. — AP

The United States on Monday welcomed China's proposal to host a fresh meeting bringing together Afghan officials and the Taliban, after President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the insurgents.

Read: Afghan rivals to meet in China after US talks stall

The Taliban last week said that China invited a delegation to talks in Beijing, the second such meeting after a dialogue in Qatar in July that was co-arranged with Germany.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy on Afghan peace, met with his colleagues from China, Russia and Pakistan last week in Moscow, where the four countries renewed support for a "comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement".

Read: Four countries call for reducing violence in Afghanistan

The four countries "welcomed the Chinese proposal to host the next intra-Afghan meeting in Beijing," said a joint statement released on Monday by the United States.

The talks will include "a wide range of political figures" including "representatives of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, other Afghan leaders and the Taliban," it said.

There was however some confusion about when the talks might take place.

The Taliban last week said the conference would happen October 29-30, but on Monday an insurgent spokesman denied a report that said a Taliban delegation was in Beijing.

The Taliban have refused to negotiate formally with the Kabul government, but the Beijing and Doha gatherings are seen as fostering dialogue and planting the seeds of an eventual brokered solution.

Khalilzad negotiated for a year with the Taliban, reaching an agreement under which the United States would withdraw troops and end its longest war.

But Trump last month ended the talks, withdrawing an invitation he said he extended to the Taliban to meet near Washington, citing the killing of a US soldier.

The United States has frequently tried to blunt the global influence of China and Russia, but Khalilzad has frequently consulted with the two on his search for Afghan peace.

China shares a 76-kilometre (45-mile) border with Afghanistan and has voiced concern about a spread of extremism, while the Soviet Union in the 1980s led a disastrous intervention in the country against guerrillas then backed by Washington. For the second time, the three powers opted to include Pakistan.

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

In panic mode
Updated October 29, 2019

In panic mode

The way government policy has been applied speaks volumes for an administration that is wary and insecure.
October 29, 2019

Baghdadi’s end

ABU Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy ‘caliph’ of the self-styled Islamic State group, has reportedly died in an...
October 29, 2019

Attack on artistic freedom

THE public opening of the Karachi Biennale 2019 on Sunday was marred by controversy when unknown men forced the...
Updated October 28, 2019

Afghan talks

It is hoped the quadrilateral process is carried forward so that talks between the US and Taliban resume.
October 28, 2019

Twitter takedown

AN investigation by the Committee to Protect Journalists illustrates India’s determined efforts to stifle ...
October 28, 2019

Top polluters

BIG corporations are accused, often justifiably, of transgressions such as unethical labour practices, conflicts of...