DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 29, 2019

3 civilians injured in Indian shelling from across LoC: officials

Tariq NaqashOctober 28, 2019

Email

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take up positions at an outpost. — AFP/File
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take up positions at an outpost. — AFP/File

Three civilians, including a woman and her teenage son, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday in heavy Indian shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The casualties occurred in Gujjar Morr village of Samahni tehsil, in the southernmost Bhimber district, after Indian troops resorted to ceasefire violations at about 2:30am, using both small and big arms.

“The shelling lasted for one and a half hours without any pause and it was intense,” Bhimber SP Sultan Awan said, adding that Indian troops targeted the civilian population “intentionally”.

“Even now, firing with small arms continues intermittently,” he told Dawn in the evening.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also confirmed the three injuries.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Iqbal Hussain said that a shell fell onto a house in Gujjar Morr village, critically injuring 40-year-old Robina Kausar and her 15-year-old son Sheharyar Sabir.

“Splinters hit the woman in the back and the boy in the feet,” he said.

Pictures of the boy shared on social media showed his right foot having been crushed by the shrapnel.

DHO Hussain said after initial treatment in a military-run health facility, both the mother and son were referred to CMH Kharian.

The third victim was identified as 34-year-old Khalid Hussain alias Kalu who was on a visit to Gujjar Morr village for some personal engagement.

However, since his injury was not serious he was allowed to go home after treatment at the local basic health unit, the DHO said.

Residents said that the Pakistani troops had also responded to the Indian shelling.

In a statement, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider condemned intentional targeting of civilians by the Indian army, terming it the “height of inhumanity”.

"Hardly any day goes by when there are no civilian casualties along the ceasefire line [LoC] due to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian troops. Words fail to describe the villainy of Indian army being experienced by the Kashmiris not only inside the occupied territory but also across the dividing line,” he said.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 28, 2019

Afghan talks

It is hoped the quadrilateral process is carried forward so that talks between the US and Taliban resume.
October 28, 2019

Twitter takedown

AN investigation by the Committee to Protect Journalists illustrates India’s determined efforts to stifle ...
October 28, 2019

Top polluters

BIG corporations are accused, often justifiably, of transgressions such as unethical labour practices, conflicts of...
October 27, 2019

FBR fear of traders

The sooner it does the better it will be for the flagging economy.
October 27, 2019

Kartarpur deal

WITH much bad blood currently being witnessed in the Pakistan-India relationship — primarily because of the...
October 27, 2019

Renal database

THE launching of the Pakistan Renal Data System by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology is a milestone in our attempts...