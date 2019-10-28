Pakistani coastal areas not under 'direct threat' from approaching Kyarr cyclone, says PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday assured that "none of Pakistan's coastal areas is under direct threat from approaching Super Cyclonic Storm 'Kyarr'."

In an advisory issued today, the PMD warned fishermen against venturing deep into the sea and said that, under the storm's influence, rain is expected in lower Sindh and the Makran Coast in the coming days.

On Monday, DawnNewsTV reported seawater breaching the coastline and moving into coastal settlements in Balochistan and Sindh. Karachi's DHA Golf Club, located on the coast, has also experienced minor flooding as tides swell due to the storm's influence.

Over the past 12 hours, the cyclone has moved in the northwestward direction and was 745 kilometres southwest of Karachi at 8am today.

According to PMD, the cyclone is likely to move in the northwestern direction towards Oman over the next few days. The Tropical Cyclone Warning Center will continue to monitor the storm's movement, the advisory said.

According to PMD director, the wind intensity, expected to be between 230-265 km, can cause a sandstorm in some cities in Sindh, including Karachi.

Some areas in Karachi were reported to be flooded due to a rise in sea level. No damage was reported.

Indian publications had reported on Saturday that Kyarr is also likely to cause heavy rain in the Indian coastal area of Karnataka and Goa. NDTV quoted the Indian weather deparment as saying that sea conditions are "likely to be very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during the next 24 hours".

"The westward moving cyclonic storm is likely to hit Karnataka on Sunday causing heavy rains and thunder showers in the coastal and south interior areas, disrupting normal life for the next two days," an Indian official in natural disaster monitoring centre was quoted as saying.