NAB responds to Maryam's bail plea in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, hearing to resume tomorrow

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's counsel till tomorrow to prepare his arguments after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its response to her petitions seeking post-arrest bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N vice president had approached the high court on September 30 seeking post-arrest bail in the case, which is being investigated by NAB. Following the sudden deterioration in the health of her father, Nawaz Sharif, she then filed a miscellaneous petition on Oct 24 seeking immediate bail on the basis of fundamental rights and humanitarian reasons.

The accountability watchdog had on Friday sought time to submit its reply to the petitions. Adjourning proceedings, the court had granted the plea and directed NAB to submit the response by Monday (today).

The LHC heard both the main petition and the miscellaneous petition together today.

During the hearing by a two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, the court asked whether the PML-N vice president was meeting her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The former premier was rushed to Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) last week after his personal physician raised alarm about his deteriorating health. He is currently admitted at the hospital.

Her lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, confirmed today that she had been granted permission to meet Nawaz.

The court asked if NAB had submitted their reply to Maryam's petition, after which the reply was presented in court.

Maryam's lawyer requested time for preparation after receiving a copy of the accountability watchdog's response. Proceedings were adjourned till tomorrow.

Maryam and her cousin Yousaf Abbas had been arrested by NAB on August 8. Later, on Sept 26, they were sent to jail on judicial remand.

NAB suspects Maryam of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of the CSM. It has alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93, when her father Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.