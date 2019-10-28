DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 28, 2019

Medical board to decide Zardari’s further hospital stay

Ikram JunaidiUpdated October 28, 2019

Email

"Even though most test results of Mr Zardari are normal but the final decision will be taken by the medical board," says PIMS executive director. — AP/File
"Even though most test results of Mr Zardari are normal but the final decision will be taken by the medical board," says PIMS executive director. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: The medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will examine former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday (today) to decide whether he needs a further hospital stay or can be discharged.

“Even though most test results of Mr Zardari are normal but the final decision will be taken by the medical board,” PIMS executive director Dr Ansar Maxood told Dawn.

Mr Zardari had been complaining of lower back pain, weakness and anxiety due to which he was shifted to PIMS from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Oct 22 where a number of tests were carried out after which the hospital declared that he was out of danger.

Moreover, neurologist Dr Amir, medical specialist Dr Shajee and cardiologist Dr Naeem examined Mr Zardari.

Dr Maxood said that even though the platelet count of Mr Zardari showed 120,000, which is low but “it wasn’t unusual as the patient is taking a number of medicines”.

Platelets are the cells that circulate within one’s blood and bind together when they see damaged blood vessels. A normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 per microlitre of blood.

“The urology department has carried out an ultrasound [of Mr Zardari] and its report is expected on Monday,” Dr Maxood added.

PPP information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah alleged in a statement that Mr Zardari’s condition was critical and he was being denied medical treatment.

Former Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari urged the government to provide medical facilities to Mr Zardari.

“Delaying tactics were used when shifting Mr Zardari from jail to hospital. Both NAB and the government will be responsible if anything happens to the former president of Pakistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Qazi
Oct 28, 2019 08:18am

If test results are normal send him back to jail

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 28, 2019

Afghan talks

It is hoped the quadrilateral process is carried forward so that talks between the US and Taliban resume.
October 28, 2019

Twitter takedown

AN investigation by the Committee to Protect Journalists illustrates India’s determined efforts to stifle ...
October 28, 2019

Top polluters

BIG corporations are accused, often justifiably, of transgressions such as unethical labour practices, conflicts of...
October 27, 2019

FBR fear of traders

The sooner it does the better it will be for the flagging economy.
October 27, 2019

Kartarpur deal

WITH much bad blood currently being witnessed in the Pakistan-India relationship — primarily because of the...
October 27, 2019

Renal database

THE launching of the Pakistan Renal Data System by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology is a milestone in our attempts...