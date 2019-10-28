DAWN.COM

Pemra bars anchors from offering opinions in talk shows

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 28, 2019

Electronic media watchdog limits anchorpersons’ role to "moderator", directs them not to "appear as experts" in a scathing directive. — Dawn/File
ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be another move to curb the media, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has barred television anchors from giving their “opinions” during talk shows and limited their role to “moderator”.

In a scathing directive issued on a weekly holiday, the electronic media watchdog also directed the anchors hosting regular shows “not to appear as experts” in talk shows in their own or other channels. Media houses have been advised to select the guests in talk shows with utmost care and keeping in view of their knowledge and expertise in a particular subject.

Read: Pemra issues notice to TV channels for 'unedited live telecast' of Maryam's press conference

“Participants/invitees should be selected with due care having credibility as fair and unbiased analysts with requisite knowledge/expertise on the subject matter. As per Pemra code of conduct, the role of anchors is to moderate the programmes in an objective, unbiased and impartial manner, excluding themselves from their personal opinions, biases and judgements on any issue. Therefore, anchors hosting exclusive regular shows should not appear in talk shows whether own or other channels as subject matter expert,” said the directive issued to all satellite TV channel licencees.

It said the Islamabad High Court had in its order dated Oct 26 in the matter of Shahbaz Sharif versus the state taken cognisance of various speculative TV talk shows whereby anchorpersons, in violation of the code of conduct, tried to malign the judiciary and its decision with mala fide intension. “The court has sought a report of Pemra’s actions on such violations with reprimand,” it added.

Pemra said the IHC had also noticed that some anchorpersons / journalists held speculative discussions on Oct 25 on some TV channels and alleged a purported deal with regard to the bail granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Oct 26.

“This was believed to be an attempt to tarnish the image and integrity of honourable superior courts and to make their judgement controversial,” it added.

Pemra said it had been issuing notices [including suspension of services of some TV channels] to the media houses time and again; however, the other side [media groups/journalists] believed that these actions of the regulator were “media curbs” being imposed by the present government.

“Pemra has been issuing repeated directives asking news channels to refrain from airing discussion, views and analysis on sub judice/under-trial matters and a number of show-cause notices were served on the channels for holding such programmes to derogate and malign judiciary and instructions to tarnish the credibility of regulator before appellate forums,” the order said.

“Now, therefore, all news channels are hereby directed henceforth; refrain from airing discussion, analysis, speculations, etc, on sub judice matters. Licensee should disallow their platform to be used by anyone to mislead public through disinformation/conjecturing and speculations and they [licensee] shall be held responsible for any biased, unfair analysis or propaganda against judiciary and state institutions by their employees,” it added.

The electronic media watchdog also directed TV channels to ensure deployment of effective time delay mechanism and constitute an impartial and independent monitoring committee/editorial board as required under clause 17 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015.

“Channels without effective delay mechanism to refrain from telecasting live shows. The composition of committee/editorial board should be in line with directives of the Supreme Court under suo motu case’s judgement which is reproduced as under. With regards to the monitoring committee, we direct that licensees include [for each of its meetings] at least one practicing lawyer of at least five years or above practice, with adequate understanding of the law to advise the licensee regarding any potential violations of the code of conduct by programmes to be aired in the future,” the directive said.

Pemra warned the media houses that non-compliance with its directives/guidelines and orders of the Superior Court shall compel the authority to initiate legal action under sections 27, 29, 30 and 33 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pemra (amendment) Act, 2007.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2019

Comments (11)

N Abidi
Oct 28, 2019 08:14am

The news shows are just opinions by the same suspects, no analysis of news, no experts are called,no proof ,or research! These opnion shows,are just spreading doom and gloom ,and hysteria? What is there motivations?

Sachin
Oct 28, 2019 08:15am

Pemra is quite opinionated.

Qazi
Oct 28, 2019 08:16am

Excellent decision. Nation is sick and tired of biased views of these so called anchors

ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Oct 28, 2019 08:19am

Just an Eyewash; the trio Media, Judiciary and the Politicians are supposed to be the three pillars on which the state rests and operates; unfortunate for the nation; lately, with the advent of TV multi-channels; in their bid to get the ratings the Talk shows instead of imbibing some sense in the already divided society are creating further divide.

Sorry to say none of them are honest and pragmatic we are forced in to wilderness

Asfand
Oct 28, 2019 08:23am

Well done PEMRA

Ejaz Baig
Oct 28, 2019 08:34am

Excellent Move.

Asim Ch
Oct 28, 2019 08:35am

Since the restoration movement of Ex. CJP Iftikhar Ch, media has assumed a very strong role in Pakistan. It is used to build "opinion" of masses over political and even legal matters. However, public is the best judge. Media sources with malafied intentions live a short life and public pays attention only to reliable sources. Further, the social media is the best check on electronic and print media so government must stay away from intervention and encounter false narrative (if any) with better narrative (if any).

Shehbaz
Oct 28, 2019 08:35am

There is no media freedom in Pakistan. Our solidarity is with Pakistan media.

Babu
Oct 28, 2019 08:36am

No. Freedom of speech is necessary. There can't be a blanket attack in the media. If one anchor has broken the rules, s/he can be taken to task.

Punj
Oct 28, 2019 08:37am

I don’t support this move. However the anchors are most active participants of their own talk shows and use a good portion of airtime. To avoid this show they should no more be called anchors but participant.

Bear with me
Oct 28, 2019 08:40am

Much needed step by PEMRA. There is no harm in restricting media to its prime aim instead of acting as a party.

dawn images site

Opinion

Editorial

Updated October 28, 2019

Afghan talks

It is hoped the quadrilateral process is carried forward so that talks between the US and Taliban resume.
October 28, 2019

Twitter takedown

AN investigation by the Committee to Protect Journalists illustrates India’s determined efforts to stifle ...
October 28, 2019

Top polluters

BIG corporations are accused, often justifiably, of transgressions such as unethical labour practices, conflicts of...
October 27, 2019

FBR fear of traders

The sooner it does the better it will be for the flagging economy.
October 27, 2019

Kartarpur deal

WITH much bad blood currently being witnessed in the Pakistan-India relationship — primarily because of the...
October 27, 2019

Renal database

THE launching of the Pakistan Renal Data System by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology is a milestone in our attempts...