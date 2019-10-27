Pakistan denies airspace request for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that Islamabad has denied New Delhi's request for use of airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Indian government had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for the Indian premier who will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29.
According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister in a statement said that the decision has been taken in "context of today's Black Day and in view of the continued gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir".
The minister said that the Indian High Commissioner was being informed of this decision in writing.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on October 28 to participate in the same conference being held in Riyadh.
The government in September had also denied India's request for Prime Minister Modi to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Germany.
“Keeping in view the situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s attitude witnessed in the tyranny and oppression (suffered by Kashmiris) and violations of rights in the region, we have decided not to grant this request,” Foreign Minister Qureshi had said.
A source at the time had said that as per international law, Pakistan is bound to grant permission to the Indian premier. If it is rejected, India can appeal to the International Civil Aviation Organisation as a result of which Pakistan may be required to pay a hefty fine.
Pakistanis around the world and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are observing "Black Day" today to convey their rejection of India's illegal occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947.
Frustration, anger and fear have been growing in the region since August 5, when the Indian government stripped occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout. With a brief restoration in some call and text services for mobile phone services, the clampdown has now continued for over 80 days.
Comments (26)
Modi will still fly other ways, where there is a will there is a way.
Saudi Prince MBS is awaiting to invest $100 billion in India, starting from oil refinery.
I find it very childish.
Why did India request it in the first place ?
So by denying airspace to Modi, what is achieved, virtually nothing. Still Modi will fly thru other routes as Saudi Arabia is going to make huge investment in India.
Modi was thinking of your own good. He thought let's give opportunity to Pakistan to earn some dollars.
As per diplomatic norms countries are prohibited to deny usage of air space to heads of states. Pakistan has violated the rule and can face hefty fine
Arabs are more friendly to India than ever under Modi, and no one can stop him from flying to KSA.
Indian PM can fly across Arabian Sea to Saudi Arabia without ever having to cross Pakistan. Each time permission is sought by India, it is with the only intention of showing Pakistan in Bad Light as India knows Pakistan will reject it.
A huge penalty for non cooperation air traffic rules is due now.
Good decision !
It is getting embarrassing for Indians now.
@Indian, well said
@Ahmad , So that Pakistan can deny permission and we can then use the denial for domestic politics.
India waiting for hike in challan amount
@Ahmad , - Do you even understand anything on using air space?
@Ahmad , You will know soon.
@Vivek Lahore, Reko Deq & now this. Not only is Imran Khan Govt failing Pakistani economy but he is squandering the exchequer's money in paying silly fines across the world.
@Ahmad , Now you're thinking...... It's politics
That will teach them?!
What about airline flights?
the least pakistan can do
@Ahmad , Modi is just making Pakistan feel good.
Not a big deal, just make him pay $20 and let fly over.
@Kailash, .... Saudis are after Gas, they know very well that Oil has no future. They are happy to find a sheepish buyer like India.
Strange request on 27 Oct. What were our Indian friends thinking?