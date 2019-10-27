DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2019

Pakistan denies airspace request for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiOctober 27, 2019

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that Islamabad has denied New Delhi's request for use of airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian government had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for the Indian premier who will be visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29.

According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister in a statement said that the decision has been taken in "context of today's Black Day and in view of the continued gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

The minister said that the Indian High Commissioner was being informed of this decision in writing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on October 28 to participate in the same conference being held in Riyadh.

The government in September had also denied India's request for Prime Minister Modi to use Pakistani airspace for his flight to Germany.

“Keeping in view the situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s attitude witnessed in the tyranny and oppression (suffered by Kashmiris) and violations of rights in the region, we have decided not to grant this request,” Foreign Minister Qureshi had said.

A source at the time had said that as per international law, Pakistan is bound to grant permission to the Indian premier. If it is rejected, India can appeal to the International Civil Aviation Organisation as a result of which Pakistan may be required to pay a hefty fine.

Pakistanis around the world and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are observing "Black Day" today to convey their rejection of India's illegal occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

Frustration, anger and fear have been growing in the region since August 5, when the Indian government stripped occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout. With a brief restoration in some call and text services for mobile phone services, the clampdown has now continued for over 80 days.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amrit
Oct 27, 2019 03:11pm

Modi will still fly other ways, where there is a will there is a way.

Recommend 0
Kailash
Oct 27, 2019 03:13pm

Saudi Prince MBS is awaiting to invest $100 billion in India, starting from oil refinery.

Recommend 0
Vishu
Oct 27, 2019 03:14pm

I find it very childish.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 27, 2019 03:16pm

Why did India request it in the first place ?

Recommend 0
Arjun
Oct 27, 2019 03:19pm

So by denying airspace to Modi, what is achieved, virtually nothing. Still Modi will fly thru other routes as Saudi Arabia is going to make huge investment in India.

Recommend 0
Anil
Oct 27, 2019 03:21pm

Modi was thinking of your own good. He thought let's give opportunity to Pakistan to earn some dollars.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 27, 2019 03:23pm

As per diplomatic norms countries are prohibited to deny usage of air space to heads of states. Pakistan has violated the rule and can face hefty fine

Recommend 0
Monty B
Oct 27, 2019 03:23pm

Arabs are more friendly to India than ever under Modi, and no one can stop him from flying to KSA.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 27, 2019 03:25pm

Indian PM can fly across Arabian Sea to Saudi Arabia without ever having to cross Pakistan. Each time permission is sought by India, it is with the only intention of showing Pakistan in Bad Light as India knows Pakistan will reject it.

Recommend 0
Love
Oct 27, 2019 03:28pm

A huge penalty for non cooperation air traffic rules is due now.

Recommend 0
Sunny
Oct 27, 2019 03:28pm

Good decision !

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 27, 2019 03:33pm

It is getting embarrassing for Indians now.

Recommend 0
Subhash Changarath
Oct 27, 2019 03:38pm

@Indian, well said

Recommend 0
Neelkant
Oct 27, 2019 03:41pm

@Ahmad , So that Pakistan can deny permission and we can then use the denial for domestic politics.

Recommend 0
Aks
Oct 27, 2019 03:41pm

India waiting for hike in challan amount

Recommend 0
kaly
Oct 27, 2019 03:41pm

@Ahmad , - Do you even understand anything on using air space?

Recommend 0
Kumar
Oct 27, 2019 03:42pm

@Ahmad , You will know soon.

Recommend 0
Neelkant
Oct 27, 2019 03:43pm

@Vivek Lahore, Reko Deq & now this. Not only is Imran Khan Govt failing Pakistani economy but he is squandering the exchequer's money in paying silly fines across the world.

Recommend 0
Aj
Oct 27, 2019 03:44pm

@Ahmad , Now you're thinking...... It's politics

Recommend 0
Ajaz
Oct 27, 2019 03:46pm

That will teach them?!

Recommend 0
Ajaz
Oct 27, 2019 03:49pm

What about airline flights?

Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Oct 27, 2019 04:00pm

the least pakistan can do

Recommend 0
Sahil
Oct 27, 2019 04:03pm

@Ahmad , Modi is just making Pakistan feel good.

Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 27, 2019 04:20pm

Not a big deal, just make him pay $20 and let fly over.

Recommend 0
Pundit
Oct 27, 2019 04:24pm

@Kailash, .... Saudis are after Gas, they know very well that Oil has no future. They are happy to find a sheepish buyer like India.

Recommend 0
VR
Oct 27, 2019 04:29pm

Strange request on 27 Oct. What were our Indian friends thinking?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

False signals

False signals

Why do the rulers consider increase in remittances praiseworthy?

Editorial

October 27, 2019

FBR fear of traders

The sooner it does the better it will be for the flagging economy.
October 27, 2019

Kartarpur deal

WITH much bad blood currently being witnessed in the Pakistan-India relationship — primarily because of the...
October 27, 2019

Renal database

THE launching of the Pakistan Renal Data System by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology is a milestone in our attempts...
October 26, 2019

Labour woes

THE ILO has launched its Better Work Programme in Pakistan for improving working conditions in the textile industry...
Pending justice
Updated October 26, 2019

Pending justice

This was considered an open-and-shut case of overzealous police force going mad with their chase after a wrong tip-off.
Updated October 26, 2019

Online surveillance

A NEW report on Pakistan’s internet surveillance, published by investigative agency Coda, has once again sounded...