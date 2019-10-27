DAWN.COM

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by US forces; confirmation pending

Dawn.com | AFP | AP | ReutersOctober 27, 2019

This file photo taken on July 5, 2014 from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly shows the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. — AFP
This file photo taken on July 5, 2014 from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly shows the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. — AFP

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a US military operation in Syria, sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday, as US President Donald Trump prepared to make a “major statement” at the White House.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said Reuters. The White House, however, announced that President Donald Trump would make a "major statement" today at 1300 GMT, without providing details.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Baghdadi was targeted in the overnight raid but was unable to say whether the operation was successful. The Associated Press also quoted an unnamed official as saying that Baghdadi was targeted in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion is pending. No other details were available.

Meanwhile, AFP referred to US media citing multiple government sources as saying Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended.

He was the target of the secretly planned operation that was approved by Trump, officials said according to US media.

The commander-in-chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, who have been fighting IS in Syria, said the operation came after "joint intelligence work" with American forces.

"A historic operation is successful as a consequence of joint intelligence work with the United States of America," he said on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

Two Iraqi security sources and two Iranian officials said they had received confirmation from inside Syria that Baghdadi had been killed.

“Our sources from inside Syria have confirmed to the Iraqi intelligence team tasked with pursuing Baghdadi that he has been killed alongside his personal bodyguard in Idlib after his hiding place was discovered when he tried to get his family out of Idlib towards the Turkish border,” one of the Iraqi officials said.

$25 million reward

Baghdadi — an Iraqi native believed to be around 48 years old — was rarely seen.

After 2014, he disappeared from sight, only surfacing in a video in April this year with a wiry grey and red beard and an assault rifle at his side, as he encouraged followers to "take revenge" for IS members who had been killed.

His reappearance was seen as a reassertion of his leadership of a group that, while it had lost its physical territory, had spread from the Middle East to Asia and Africa and claimed several deadly attacks in Europe.

But Baghdadi remained on the run. The US State Department posted a $25 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

Under Baghdadi, the State Department said, IS "has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians in the Middle East, including the brutal murder of numerous civilian hostages from Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States".

In September, the group released an audio message said to be from Baghdadi praising the operations of IS affiliates in other regions.

AinOther
Oct 27, 2019 02:50pm

This man seems to have nine lives..should have been already dead if previous us claims were to be believed.

