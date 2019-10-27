DAWN.COM

Nawaz's condition is slightly better: doctor

Muhammad TaimoorOctober 27, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition is slightly better and his platelet levels are stable, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said on Sunday. — AFP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition is slightly better and his platelet levels are stable, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz said on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Dr Ayaz said that the former premier will remain in the hospital until his treatment is complete, adding that Nawaz has not yet expressed a desire to be shifted anywhere else.

Nawaz's mother and sister also arrived at Services Hospital to visit him.

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Nawaz bail on medical grounds in the Al Azizia reference until Tuesday, October 29. A day earlier, he had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Yesterday, Dr Ayaz said that Nawaz had suffered angina pain, refuting reports that the PML-N supremo had suffered a heart attack.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had held a press conference on Saturday afternoon during which she revealed that Sharif had also experienced angina pain the night of October 24.

"Cardiologists were on hand at that time and they conducted some tests. According to an enzymes test, he had experienced a minor heart attack that night," she said.

The former prime minister was rushed to SIMS last week after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed Sharif's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out on Tuesday, the platelet count of the former premier had "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", one of the board members had said.

After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Dr Ayaz, on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Sharif's declining health.

"It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets," a board member had told Dawn. He said the treatment was given to the former prime minister in the light of his diagnosis. "We are hopeful that his condition will improve in a few days," he added.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2019 02:52pm

Wishing him good health, long life, more wisdom and bundles of wealth (which he has already got in plenty).

Merge of Equals
Oct 27, 2019 02:53pm

In no time at all he will be shouting anti government slogans at the top of his voice and people will consider him a saint and the rest as they say is about history repeating itself.

Oct 27, 2019 03:09pm

He'll be fully fit and healthy as soon as he can breathe London air.

WARRIs
Oct 27, 2019 03:13pm

Only an educated nation can question such false claims about health.. and that is the reason Sharif and Zardari wanted the people they ruled well and truly illiterate!!

Mirza Karamat Baig
Oct 27, 2019 03:16pm

He is healthy, getting food from home and provided VIP status unlike others in jail.

Tahir Raouf
Oct 27, 2019 03:43pm

Astonishing a surgeon is head of medical board while all the ailments related to physicians

Moeazze
Oct 27, 2019 03:56pm

I am interested to know when and if he will return the loots. I am sure, the day he is released, he will become suddenly very healthy and start his political stunts.

khairiz
Oct 27, 2019 04:26pm

i think he s suffering from dengue

Daskalos
Oct 27, 2019 04:30pm

Good wishes for Mr Sharif's health.

