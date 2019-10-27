Rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan as Kyarr cyclonic storm likely to hit Oman

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Kyarr" is developing in the east central Arabian Sea.

The PMD in its advisory on Saturday made it clear that currently "none of the Pakistan coastal area is under direct threat from this system".

"However, under the influence of this system, scattered rain is expected in lower Sindh and along Makran coast during October 28 to 30," it added.

According to the advisory, the cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ over the east central Arabian sea has rapidly intensified into a VSCS and moved west-northwestward during the last 12 hours.

"The system lay centered at 8:30PST on October 26, near latitude 16.8°N and longitude 70.5°E about 950 kilometre southeast of Karachi and 1780 km east-southeast of Salalah, Oman."

"Kyarr is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast and intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours," the PMD said in the advisory.

"Fishermen are advised to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea from Monday. Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (TCWC) of the PMD is regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this tropical cyclone," it added.

Meanwhile, Indian publications have reported that Kyarr is also likely to cause heavy rain in Indian coastal area of Karnataka and Goa. NDTV quoted the Indian weather office as saying that sea condition is "likely to be very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during the next 24 hours".

"The westward moving cyclonic storm is likely to hit Karnataka on Sunday causing heavy rains and thunder showers in the coastal and south interior areas, disrupting normal life for the next two days," an Indian official in natural disaster monitoring centre was quoted as saying.