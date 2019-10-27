DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2019

JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah taken into custody in Islamabad

Shakeel Qarar | Javed Hussain | SirajuddinUpdated October 27, 2019

Conflicting reports emerged on Sunday regarding the alleged arrest of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam's (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah. — Screengrab via Mufti Kifayatullah Twitter
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam's (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody for 30 days under Section 3 (power to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and shifted to Haripur jail, sources in police confirmed to DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

Sources said that Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody in early hours from Islamabad's E-11 area by Mansera police with the help of Islamabad police after Mansera deputy commissioner issued his arrest orders.

Earlier in the day, conflicting reports emerged regarding the arrest of Kifayatullah. Ameer of JUI-F Islamabad Abdul Majeed Hazarvi told DawnNewsTV that Kifayatullah was arrested on Sunday morning.

The spokesperson for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also confirmed the arrest and said that Kifayatullah had been arrested under Section 3 (power to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

According to Hazarvi, Kifayatullah was arrested at 4am near Masjid Tooba in Islamabad's E-11 area. He had been staying at a friend's apartment.

He added that the JUI-F leader has been shifted to Haripur Jail.

Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqaruddin Syed, however, strongly denied reports of Kifayathullah's arrest. In a statement shared by the Islamabad police spokesperson, he said that the Islamabad police had neither conducted any raid nor made any arrest.

An order issued on Saturday under Section 3(1) of the West Pakistan MPO, by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, said that the JUI-F leader was found involved in "chanda collection, holding corner meetings and inciting the public for taking part in the Azadi March arranged by JUI-F".

"The activities of Mufti Kifayatullah are posing [a] grave threat to public safety which may create disturbance of public tranquillity, danger to human life, health and safety.

"Due to this act, serious sectarian disharmony is prevailing in the district. The situation is snowballing into serious law and order situation [...]," the order stated, adding that the DPO Mansehra had requested that warrants be issued for Kifayathullah under Section 3(1) of the MPO.

"The said person may be detained and confined in Central Jail, Haripur for a period of 30 days from the date of arrest," the order added.

The grounds of detention were listed as:

  • He is acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquillity
  • He has posed a constant threat to the law and order which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district
  • He is indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government thus posing threat to the public peace/law and order in the district, creating hatred in the masses

The alleged arrest comes just days before the party's Azadi March scheduled for October 31.

The "militant wing" of JUI-F has already been banned, as a per a notification issued by the interior ministry.

On Saturday, it was reported that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had declared JUI-F leader, ex-minister and former senator Hafiz Hamdullah an alien, alleging that he had 'fraudulently obtained' his computerised national identity card (CNIC) that had now been cancelled.

Last week, another JUI-F leader, former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in multiple inquiries initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Comments (14)

Hamza Ahmed, TENNESSEE
Oct 27, 2019 01:28pm

The government knew what to do and when to do it, they were watching everyone like a hawk it seems. Bravo!

Recommend 0
Pak_uk
Oct 27, 2019 01:37pm

He definitely needs a software upgrade.

Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Oct 27, 2019 01:39pm

shame on govt....

Recommend 0
Huma
Oct 27, 2019 01:47pm

Please keep him locked.

Recommend 0
Bilal Hameed
Oct 27, 2019 01:55pm

Good gesture, peace and tranquaility must be maintained.

Recommend 0
Lubnakhan
Oct 27, 2019 02:04pm

I donot even know who he is!! It’s a disappointment that a political party with marginal followers is I. Limelight now!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2019 02:40pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
Asad
Oct 27, 2019 02:50pm

Cancel their citizenships and throw them out

Recommend 0
Moeazze
Oct 27, 2019 04:07pm

Nobody is above the law.

Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 27, 2019 04:22pm

@Ali Khan, shame on those who blame govt.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Oct 27, 2019 04:27pm

When JUI-F protest has been agreed upon with the government in principle, then why arrest these people? Let them exercise their democratic rights freely.

Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 27, 2019 04:42pm

Arrested at 4AM what on earth is the government playing at?

Recommend 0
Abdul Rahim
Oct 27, 2019 05:00pm

@Ali Khan, ... Any genuine reason to be ashamed.

Recommend 0
INDMKB
Oct 27, 2019 05:09pm

Well done Pakistan government

Recommend 0

