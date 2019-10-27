DAWN.COM

'All of Pakistan stands by you,' PM Imran tells Kashmiris on Black Day

Dawn.comUpdated October 27, 2019

Occupied Kashmir has been turned into the "largest prison on the planet", says Prime Minister Imran in his message on October 27. — Photo courtesy of DawnNewsTV
Occupied Kashmir has been turned into the "largest prison on the planet", says Prime Minister Imran in his message on October 27. — Photo courtesy of DawnNewsTV

Pakistanis around the world and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) observed "Black Day" on Sunday "to reject India's illegal occupation of Kashmir" on October 27, 1947.

A complete shutdown was observed in occupied Kashmir, said Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recorded statement, aired on Sunday, assured the Kashmiri people that "all of Pakistan is standing by you".

Addressing the Kashmiri people, he said the purpose of his address was to convey a message to them that Prime Minister Imran was their counsel and their spokesperson.

He said that the United Nations had already recognised their right of self-determination and that he would continue his struggle until Kashmiris get their rights.

The premier reiterated that those talking about military support or "jihad" in occupied Kashmir are enemies to Pakistan as well as Kashmiri people.

Addressing the nation, the premier said that the Indian government has stationed 900,000 army personnel in occupied Kashmir to terrorise people. "This is their [the Indian government's] objective," he said.

The prime minister said that the Indian government is looking for excuses to unleash military power on the Kashmiri people. He added that the Indian government wants to stage a Pulwama-style incident.

"The Modi government wants to hold Pakistan responsible [for unrest in Kashmir] and hide from the world what they are doing in Kashmir," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that the Modi government wants to crush the Kashmiri people and subject them to cruelty while using this [any military support from Pakistan] as a justification.

"It is a political struggle," he reminded the nation.

Frustration, anger and fear have been growing in the region since August 5, when the Indian government stripped occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout. With a brief restoration in some call and text services for mobile phone services, the clampdown has now continued for over 80 days.

Black Day observed

Earlier in the day, the premier in a statement on Twitter had said this Kashmir Black Day is distinct from other years, Radio Pakistan reported.

He had said that on Oct 27, 1947, India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on Aug 5 of this year, "it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity".

Through the deployment of additional troops and the "unprecedented media and communications blackout", occupied Kashmir had been turned into the "largest prison on the planet", added the premier.

Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan demands the "immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India's illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied territory".



In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said: "Indian occupying forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qurershi assured Kashmiris "that not only do we commemorate their exemplary grit and spirit on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day" but also "reiterate our firm and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IOJ&K in their grand struggle until they achieve their legitimate right of self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions".

"India should realise it cannot fool the world forever and that its tried and trite accusations of terrorism, while simultaneously being the principle perpetrator of it, have little import with the international community," said Qureshi in his message.

The PML-N also held rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In his message, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the division of the Indian subcontinent will be complete only with the independence of Kashmir.

Addressing an event in Model Town, Shehbaz said: "If Pakistan is to help Kashmir in gaining independence, we need to fix our conduct.

"The whole country is united for Kashmir's independence but we will need to work hard. Imran Niazi has emptied the economy," he said.



Additionally, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that there were no two views on the Kashmir issue in Pakistan. He added that the Kashmir issue should be solved on the basis of the local population's desires.

To express solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day, various programmes were planned across Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported, adding that Pakistani missions abroad were instructed to organise events with the Pakistani diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and others in order to highlight the significance of the day.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Kashmir Liberation Cell, Hurriyet and religious organisations organised rallies, demonstrations and protests. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider presided over the main event in Muzaffarabad, where a rally was also taken out.

Read: Black day in support of Kashmiris today in Punjab

The Punjab government marked Black Day in collaboration with the federal government. Chairing a meeting of Kashmir Committee Punjab, law minister and committee chairman Basharat Raja said the longest and worst curfew in occupied Kashmir was extremely deplorable.

Additional reporting by Adnan Sheikh

Kashmir Unrest
Comments (25)

Hemant B
Oct 27, 2019 12:57pm

Who is observing black day in Pakistan? Common Pakistanis want drinking water, jobs, better economy.

Recommend 0
Firdous
Oct 27, 2019 12:59pm

Fix your internal problems, rather than observing black day.

Recommend 0
Rajashekhar
Oct 27, 2019 12:59pm

When is next black day.

Recommend 0
Varatharajan K
Oct 27, 2019 01:06pm

Kashmir is legally taken by India from the Maharaja of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Ajit
Oct 27, 2019 01:18pm

Not again..!!!

Recommend 0
Ttk
Oct 27, 2019 01:18pm

Useless. Focus on your main issues

Recommend 0
soumen ganguly
Oct 27, 2019 01:21pm

Why on a Sunday? It should be on a weekday.

Recommend 0
Sayed
Oct 27, 2019 01:31pm

@Rajashekhar, there was no white day either.

Recommend 0
Superb
Oct 27, 2019 01:31pm

Take care of azadi march

Recommend 0
RK
Oct 27, 2019 01:45pm

@Hemant B, yes govt should focus on real issues of people

Recommend 0
Karthik
Oct 27, 2019 02:09pm

How many black days will be observed?

Recommend 0
Nabeel
Oct 27, 2019 02:19pm

@Hemant B, this is a government tactic to divert public attention

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 27, 2019 02:37pm

World support Pakistan ?

Recommend 0
Point of view
Oct 27, 2019 02:50pm

First manage Azadi March

Recommend 0
Sayeed
Oct 27, 2019 02:55pm

Why black day? It becomes ritual.

Recommend 0
WHYNOT©
Oct 27, 2019 04:01pm

When will you observe Naya Pakistan Day?

Recommend 0
WasiTunio
Oct 27, 2019 04:36pm

@WHYNOT©, Sooner!

Recommend 0
F35
Oct 27, 2019 04:47pm

Maulana also wants to observe black dharna

Recommend 0
True Indian
Oct 27, 2019 05:42pm

india should stop its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Bangbang
Oct 27, 2019 06:03pm

Who invaded Kashmir first?

Recommend 0
Rahul
Oct 27, 2019 06:07pm

When do you observe white day? Or polio free day

Recommend 0
Shareif
Oct 27, 2019 06:49pm

That's it?

Recommend 0
Humain
Oct 27, 2019 07:03pm

People ´s attention have been diverted politically in the name of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Asgar Khan
Oct 27, 2019 07:41pm

@WasiTunio, your Government is making fool of people by using these events wastage of people’s money and time

Recommend 0
Ravishankar
Oct 27, 2019 07:47pm

Very commendable. Hope to see you soon standing with Uyghurs, Kurds, and other oppressed Muslims.

Recommend 0

