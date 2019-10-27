DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2019

PM defers axle load policy for a year

Mubarak Zeb KhanOctober 27, 2019

Email

The traders had argued that implementation of the axle load regime would require an additional 200,000 trucks to carry existing levels of cargo and raise freight costs drastically.
The traders had argued that implementation of the axle load regime would require an additional 200,000 trucks to carry existing levels of cargo and raise freight costs drastically.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Frontier Works Organisation to defer the implementation of axle load condition in a move to appease the agitating traders protesting against the government’s documentation drive.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team, the premier also tasked Finance Adviser Dr Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi to work out a better package for traders in consultation with the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to an official source, he asked Zaidi to meet with traders on Monday to further discuss their demands. “We will hold a meeting with the traders on Monday,” FBR chairman also confirmed to Dawn.

The chairman said that his team is regularly meeting the representatives of traders and the finance adviser will also be holding talks with IMF on their proposals. “We will sort out some deal for them,” he said.

Soon after the direction of the prime minister, FWO deferred the implementation of the axle load policy on M-9 motorway for one year. The decision was taken at the request of the trader community.

All these measures are in line to pacify the agitating traders, who have already announced countrywide protests scheduled for Oct 29 and 30.

Transporters involved in Afghan transit trade have also complained about the strict implementation of axle load condition implemented by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Traders believe that NHA implementation of these measures is stricter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and not in Balochistan, which leads to diversion of trade to that province.

The agenda also included discussing the formulation of a policy for small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.

The premier was informed the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority CEO will be appointed by December and a three-year strategy would be formulated in this regard while its board of directors has already been nominated. He further asked his team to focus on uplifting the construction and SME sectors.

He also acknowledged the country’s recent improvement in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index and lauded the relevant departments.

Briefing the prime minister, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir said that around 46,940 cases have been pending with the banking courts and their early disposal required legal reforms.

The premier remarked that the value of the rupee had regained stability and the stock market indicators are showing improvement. He also directed his team to facilitate overseas Pakistanis by smoothing the process of sending remittances.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ali Zaidi, Omar Ayub Khan and Hammad Azhar, Advisers Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood and Ishrat Hussain, Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani and senior officers.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

False signals

False signals

Why do the rulers consider increase in remittances praiseworthy?

Editorial

October 27, 2019

FBR fear of traders

The sooner it does the better it will be for the flagging economy.
October 27, 2019

Kartarpur deal

WITH much bad blood currently being witnessed in the Pakistan-India relationship — primarily because of the...
October 27, 2019

Renal database

THE launching of the Pakistan Renal Data System by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology is a milestone in our attempts...
October 26, 2019

Labour woes

THE ILO has launched its Better Work Programme in Pakistan for improving working conditions in the textile industry...
Pending justice
Updated October 26, 2019

Pending justice

This was considered an open-and-shut case of overzealous police force going mad with their chase after a wrong tip-off.
Updated October 26, 2019

Online surveillance

A NEW report on Pakistan’s internet surveillance, published by investigative agency Coda, has once again sounded...