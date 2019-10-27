Day not far for massive street protests against PTI: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made tall claims before coming to power but failed to deliver on those promises, plunging the country’s economy into crisis.

The PPP chairman was addressing a public meeting at Lake View Park in Kandhkot on Saturday.

He said the prime minister during his election campaign had claimed that he would rather die than seek foreign loans. Now, said Mr Bhutto-Zardari, the country was on mortgage under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

He said that Imran Khan should feel ashamed, as a large number of people had been made unemployed in his government, leading to many committing suicide on a daily basis.

PPP leader says Imran has failed to fulfil the promises made during electioneering

The PPP chairman regretted that the nation was facing severe problems due to inflation, including hefty electricity and gas bills, educational expenses, and medicines. He warned that the day was not far when frustrated people of the country would take to the street to protest against the prime minister and his government.

He said that people were questioning promises of the PTI government to provide 10 million jobs, five million houses, health cards and loans on easy terms and conditions. Their speeches were limited to TV only and reality was very different on the ground, said Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

He said that under the rule of the PTI government, doctors, engineers, traders, industrialists and peasants were protesting against unnecessarily imposed taxes that had adversely impacted trade activities in the country.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that all political parties had the right to record their protest for the elimination of the selected government.

He said that the present government was only surviving by obeying the IMF and by increasing the rates and prices of electricity, gas, and petrol, adding that the government had no real agenda to strengthen the country’s economy.

He expressed the hope that the people of Sindh and the rest of Pakistan would support him like they had supported Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He added that political prisoners were facing difficulties in prison through a well-prepared plan and they were deprived of medical facilities on purpose. He warned that the government would be responsible for any loss.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP provincial president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and MNA Syeda Nafeesa Shah were present on the occasion among others.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2019