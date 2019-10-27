Rehman Malik calls for Zardari’s treatment in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik has urged the government to allow former president Asif Ali Zardari to receive treatment from his doctor in Dubai.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP senator said that Mr Zardari did not deserve this kind of treatment and it was bringing bad name to the country as he was put behind bars on the basis of unproved charges during his trial.

Mr Malik, who is also the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said “I call upon every legislator, member of parliament and cabinet minister to think for necessary amendments into law to ensure the rule of law and to stop political victimisation rather to fade our image worldwide for imprisoning our leaders.”

He said Mr Zardari’s medical report submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior by the jail authorities showed that his health is going down day by day hence he should continue to be treated in the hospital and shall be allowed to get his treatment as per his choice from his old doctor in Dubai.

He said Asif Zardari’s blood platelets were dropping rapidly which could be life threatening for him.

Mr Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan must realise that the country was passing through a very crucial stage, especially in the wake of Indian aggression on boarders, unfinished agenda of Kashmir and the uncertain situation in Afghanistan. “This situation warrants a collective wisdom and national unity,” he added.

He urged the prime minister to immediately call a multi-party conference and place the economic and security situation of the country before it and move forward with collective strategy and political consensus which was the need of the time.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2019