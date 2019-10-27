DAWN.COM

Govt can’t take responsibility for prisoner’s health: PM’s aide

Kalbe AliUpdated October 27, 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it is unrealistic to demand an affidavit from the government by the high court that the life of Nawaz Sharif will be in danger if he remains behind bars. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it is unrealistic to demand an affidavit from the government by the high court that the life of Nawaz Sharif will be in danger if he remains behind bars.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday night after the court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif, she said: “How can the federal government declare that he will be safe inside the prison or otherwise?”

Dr Awan said that life and death was in the hands of the Almighty, and the federal government maintained before the court that its decision should be based on merit.

She said the government believed in the writ of law and the courts exercised their constitutional right.

Says government maintained before the court that its decision should be based on merit

The special assistant said there was no precedent in the past that the executive was asked to take responsibility for the health of a prisoner. “We are not responsible for his old ailments, including blood pressure and cardiac issues.”

She said the government would want to see such speedy trials for all the under-trial prisoners and in all cases. “We hope this new trend will be applicable to all cases,” she added. “The government wants to introduce reforms in all sectors, including the economy, judiciary, legal procedures and the social sector but that is only possible with the help of opposition members in the National Assembly and the Senate.”

Dr Awan declined to comment on the next course of action by the government and said it would be decided as the situation emerged following the next hearing of the case on Tuesday.

She decried media reports claiming that the government was facilitating the exit of Nawaz Sharif from the country.

“The government only facilitates the courts in their functioning and such a decision will be taken by them on merit.”

“Nawaz Sharif has not given any application or indication in the court to go abroad for treatment. As long as the matter is not brought in the court we should not discuss it in media.”

The special assistant said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no reason to decry the court decisions of the past and it was unfair to accept the verdicts as per their wishes.

“They [PML-N leaders] used to mock Musharraf over his bad health, but now they have approached the court with the same issue,” Dr Awan said.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2019

