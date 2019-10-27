DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2019

‘PPP to welcome, take part in Fazl-led march in Sindh’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 27, 2019

Email

Speaking at a press conference with other party leaders, Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani said the PPP had already decided to welcome the march wherever it would start.
Speaking at a press conference with other party leaders, Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani said the PPP had already decided to welcome the march wherever it would start.

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani announced on Saturday that under directives of the party chairman, leaders and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would welcome and take part in the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led ‘Azadi March’, organised by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), set to begin in Karachi on Sunday [today].

Speaking at a press conference with other party leaders, he said the PPP had already decided to welcome the march wherever it would start. Following that, he said, leaders and the workers of the PPP Karachi division would receive the participants in the ‘Azadi March’.

“After Karachi, the Azadi March will also be received and welcomed by PPP workers and leaders in Jamshoro,” said Mr Ghani, who is president of the party’s Karachi division. “The decision to support the JUI-F march was reached after consensus and due deliberation by the PPP leadership, which firmly believes that this government is solely responsible for the deteriorating social and economic structure of the country.”

He also blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The minister said that if anything unpleasant happened to former president Asif Ali Zardari or Mr Sharif, the federal government would be held responsible for it.

“Here, I should make it clear that neither Asif Zardari nor Nawaz Sharif are being provided with the necessary facilities in accordance with the prison manual,” he said. “As Faryal Talpur was arrested to pressurise former president Zardari, Maryam Nawaz was arrested to coerce Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan Niazi has surpassed former dictator Ziaul Haq in carrying [out] vendetta against his political opponents.”

Even the past dictators, he claimed, had not denied the right of political prisoners to have access to necessary health facilities. Mr Ghani said that all the key ministries in the Imran Khan regime had been given to “accomplices” of former dictator retired general Pervez Musharraf.

“It seems as if the heart and soul of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf have re-emerged in Imran Niazi,” he said. “I have no doubt over the deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif should be provided with every possible health facility in accordance with the wishes and desires of his family members.”

Answering a question, the provincial minister said that it was the responsibility of every government to provide security to peaceful protests. He said that people could not be stopped from peaceful protests in the name of security.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2019

JUI F March
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

False signals

False signals

Why do the rulers consider increase in remittances praiseworthy?

Editorial

October 27, 2019

FBR fear of traders

The sooner it does the better it will be for the flagging economy.
October 27, 2019

Kartarpur deal

WITH much bad blood currently being witnessed in the Pakistan-India relationship — primarily because of the...
October 27, 2019

Renal database

THE launching of the Pakistan Renal Data System by the Pakistan Society of Nephrology is a milestone in our attempts...
October 26, 2019

Labour woes

THE ILO has launched its Better Work Programme in Pakistan for improving working conditions in the textile industry...
Pending justice
Updated October 26, 2019

Pending justice

This was considered an open-and-shut case of overzealous police force going mad with their chase after a wrong tip-off.
Updated October 26, 2019

Online surveillance

A NEW report on Pakistan’s internet surveillance, published by investigative agency Coda, has once again sounded...