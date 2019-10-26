DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 26, 2019

Pakistan Army has killed over 60 Indian soldiers at LoC since Feb 27: Asif Ghafoor

Dawn.comOctober 26, 2019

Email

Tensions between Pakistan and Indian remain high along the Line of Control. — AFP/File
Tensions between Pakistan and Indian remain high along the Line of Control. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Army has killed more than 60 Indian soldiers during firing at the Line of Control (LoC) since February 27, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Saturday.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian aircraft which had violated Pakistani airspace. An Indian pilot was also arrested but he was later released by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

Tweeting from his personal account, Ghafoor said many Indian troops were also injured and their bunkers destroyed by Pakistani forces since the February tit-for-tat airstrikes.

"Artillery gun positions also damaged [and troops] forced to relocate," he wrote.

The head of the army's media wing noted that since February the PAF had downed two Indian Air Force jets, two Indian helicopters had "met fratricide under fear" and the Indian navy was "under deterrence".

Pak India Ties , LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 26, 2019

Labour woes

THE ILO has launched its Better Work Programme in Pakistan for improving working conditions in the textile industry...
Pending justice
Updated October 26, 2019

Pending justice

This was considered an open-and-shut case of overzealous police force going mad with their chase after a wrong tip-off.
October 26, 2019

Online surveillance

A NEW report on Pakistan’s internet surveillance, published by investigative agency Coda, has once again sounded...
October 25, 2019

Business kudos

THE government is in a celebratory mood. And why not? After all, Pakistan has gained 28 places to rise to the rank ...
Nawaz Sharif’s health
October 25, 2019

Nawaz Sharif’s health

It took the government a long time to understand the mess it created for itself through its arrogance.
October 25, 2019

Gun culture

THE fact that our lawmakers — many of whom have served in high government positions — have to own weapons worth...