Pakistan Army has killed over 60 Indian soldiers at LoC since Feb 27: Asif Ghafoor

The Pakistan Army has killed more than 60 Indian soldiers during firing at the Line of Control (LoC) since February 27, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Saturday.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian aircraft which had violated Pakistani airspace. An Indian pilot was also arrested but he was later released by Pakistan as a goodwill gesture.

Tweeting from his personal account, Ghafoor said many Indian troops were also injured and their bunkers destroyed by Pakistani forces since the February tit-for-tat airstrikes.

"Artillery gun positions also damaged [and troops] forced to relocate," he wrote.

The head of the army's media wing noted that since February the PAF had downed two Indian Air Force jets, two Indian helicopters had "met fratricide under fear" and the Indian navy was "under deterrence".