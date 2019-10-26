IHC takes up plea for Nawaz's bail after Shehbaz's request for urgent hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing a plea filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail for his brother, former premier Nawaz Sharif, in the Al Azizia case.

The court had earlier on Saturday accepted a request by Shehbaz to hear the bail application today, instead of Tuesday.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani is hearing the case.

During the course of the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the request for bail on medical grounds should not have been filed with the court to begin with, as the government has the authority to decide on such a matter.

Earlier in the day, when the court convened to decide on the request for an urgent hearing, the bench noted that a medical report had been submitted in the court during yesterday's hearing of the bail plea and inquired why a request for an early hearing had to be filed today.

Lawyer Khawaja Haris claimed that Nawaz had suffered a "minor heart attack" last night and that his "life is in danger". A copy of a verdict issued by the Lahore High Court yesterday, in which Nawaz had been granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, was also submitted in the court.

The IHC issued notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and National Accountability Bureau Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and directed them to send a representative to court by 4pm today.

Shehbaz had appealed the IHC to grant bail to Nawaz in the Al Azizia case — in which the latter is sentenced to seven years in prison — on medical grounds earlier this week. A two-member bench of the IHC had heard the bail petition yesterday and after questioning Services Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Saleem Cheema, who is part of the medical board treating Nawaz, the high court had adjourned hearing until Tuesday.

In the appeal filed today, Shehbaz urged the court to take up the bail plea today owing to Nawaz's "extremely critical condition". It said that the plea, which was heard yesterday, did not mention that on the night of October 24, Nawaz had suffered an angina attack "as a direct result of the medicine being administered to him to enhance his platelets".

Yesterday, Nawaz had been granted bail in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case by the Lahore High Court, where Shehbaz had filed a similar plea.

The former premier was rushed to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) earlier this week after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out on Tuesday, the platelet count of the former premier had "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", one of the board members had said.

After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Nawaz's declining health.

"It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets," a board member had told Dawn. He said the treatment was given to the former prime minister in the light of his diagnosis. "We are hopeful that his condition will improve in a few days," he added.

Surety bonds submitted

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore issued the release orders of Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case after two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each were submitted by PML-N's Saiful Mulook Khokhar. Accountability judge Ameer Mohammad Khan issued the orders.

Additional reporting by Rana Bilal.