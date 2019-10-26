BHC hears petition on security of minorities’ worship places

QUETTA: A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Abdullah Baloch heard a petition regarding security of the places of worship of minority communities.

Jasbeer Singh in his petition called for the security of the religious places of minorities like temples and churches as well as educational institutions.

The court asked the senior member of the Board of Revenue, collector and deputy commissioner of Quetta and administrator of Evacuee Trust Properties Board for the details of religious and welfare institutions, graveyards and other properties of minorities in Balochistan, particularly Quetta.

The bench said the provincial government should get notices published in leading Urdu and English newspapers about the properties and other affairs of minorities so that people could come up with complaints and other information.

It said the provincial government should also collect information regarding religious educational and welfare institutions and other facilities and protection as given in the Evacuee Trust Property Act whose many amendments were challenged so that the notice could also be issued to the attorney general.

Masoom Khan Kakar appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2019