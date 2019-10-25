DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 25, 2019

Gulalai Ismail's father sent on 14-day judicial remand

Dawn.com | SirajuddinUpdated October 25, 2019

In September, the NYT reported that Gulalai escaped Pakistani authorities the previous month and had reached the US, where she applied for political asylum. — Reuters/File
Rights activist Gulalai Ismail's father, Professor Muhammad Ismail, was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand on Friday, a day after his daughter alleged that he had been picked up from outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) by "men wearing Malitia (sic) dress".

Professor Muhammad's lawyer, Fazl Khan, told DawnNewsTV that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar had arrested his client after registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.

Khan said that his client was produced before judicial magistrate Naveedullah today, where the court rejected FIA's request for physical remand and instead sent him on a 14-day judicial remand. He added that they would soon file a bail application.

The lawyer said that on Thursday his client was at the PHC for another case.

"At around 4:30 pm he left the high court building and was picked up by some unknown men and shifted to [an] unknown location," Khan claimed.

Earlier on Friday, Gulalai via Twitter said she had received information that her father had been brought to the court premises.

On Friday morning, US Assistant Secretary of State Alice G. Wells, who is also the in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, had expressed concern over "reports of the continued harassment" of rights activist Gulalai's family and her father's detention.

"We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process," Wells said in a post shared on Twitter.

In September, the New York Times reported, Gulalai escaped Pakistani authorities the previous month and had reached the United States, where she applied for political asylum.

Read: Activist Gulalai Ismail 'escapes' to New York, applies for political asylum

She had not disclosed how she managed to leave the country. All she revealed was: "I didn’t fly out of any airport."

"I can’t tell you any more," NYT quoted her as saying during an interview. "My exit story will put many lives at risk."

According to NYT, no government officials were willing to make a public comment on the matter. Security officials had said that they had suspected Gulalai had left the country.

Comments (22)

Rehan
Oct 25, 2019 10:47am

She actually escaped from Pakistan .

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 25, 2019 10:48am

Cool!! Apprehension apprehends a guilty conscience :)

Bravo Pakistani Authorities!

Recommend 0
NKAli
Oct 25, 2019 11:02am

She is an American agent who wanted to make a fast buck. The US always employs pendoos to do its dirty work. Why did the US allow her entry when it knew she has double standards and her father also? She is the female Shakil Afridi. Salams

Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 25, 2019 11:05am

Pakistan is a country of 230 million people and everyone feels they are entitled to have their voice heard. In an idea world that would be the case. But we can only digest as much news per day. To be honest, people have become immune to people's worries in this 24/7 breaking news world.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 25, 2019 11:05am

I am certain, she will now apply for asylum for her family too, using various tactics.

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!)

Recommend 0
Judge
Oct 25, 2019 11:08am

Ismail is right.

Recommend 0
Fitzgerald
Oct 25, 2019 11:24am

United States, thinks that the world should run according to their terms, interfering in many nations. Rather they should be concern how Trump is running & ruining the nation.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 25, 2019 11:36am

Pakistan comes first.

Recommend 0
Ina
Oct 25, 2019 12:03pm

@NKAli, i totally agree

Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Oct 25, 2019 12:37pm

@Rehan, lucky.

Recommend 0
AW
Oct 25, 2019 12:46pm

Wow, the US state department supports one individual’s right and her family’ right to expression and due process in Pakistan but remains silent about the 8 million kashmiris being held hostage at gun point by one million strong Indian occupation force.

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 25, 2019 01:11pm

@Ahmed, they are coming after you soon too.

Recommend 0
imdadali
Oct 25, 2019 01:19pm

Gulali's is not agent she is right activist. if she was agent why she was left. What is crime of his father, why he has been abducted. his arrest may be shown and after registration of case, in which he is required. otherwise mr. ismail may be got free,

Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 25, 2019 01:19pm

@Rehan, why ?

Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 25, 2019 01:20pm

@Ahmed,

No freedom media is controlled

Recommend 0
Kushboo
Oct 25, 2019 01:21pm

@NKAli,

When will be face reality ? And stop blaming others

Recommend 0
Kushboo
Oct 25, 2019 01:22pm

Media is silent as we all know why

Recommend 0
Azad J
Oct 25, 2019 01:46pm

Alice wells should be more concerned about 8 million Kashmiris rather than 1 person!

Recommend 0
Tallat
Oct 25, 2019 01:54pm

What about Kashmiri people’s harassment? Why the world has become senseless?

Recommend 0
Amin S Arab
Oct 25, 2019 01:57pm

its called arrest not abduction.

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Oct 25, 2019 02:02pm

mind ur own business USA... first release aafia siddiqui before lecturing anyone !

Recommend 0
Moona
Oct 25, 2019 02:07pm

Due process. We need due process in this country.

Recommend 0

