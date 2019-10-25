Gulalai Ismail's father sent on 14-day judicial remand
Rights activist Gulalai Ismail's father, Professor Muhammad Ismail, was sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand on Friday, a day after his daughter alleged that he had been picked up from outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) by "men wearing Malitia (sic) dress".
Professor Muhammad's lawyer, Fazl Khan, told DawnNewsTV that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar had arrested his client after registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.
Khan said that his client was produced before judicial magistrate Naveedullah today, where the court rejected FIA's request for physical remand and instead sent him on a 14-day judicial remand. He added that they would soon file a bail application.
The lawyer said that on Thursday his client was at the PHC for another case.
"At around 4:30 pm he left the high court building and was picked up by some unknown men and shifted to [an] unknown location," Khan claimed.
Earlier on Friday, Gulalai via Twitter said she had received information that her father had been brought to the court premises.
On Friday morning, US Assistant Secretary of State Alice G. Wells, who is also the in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, had expressed concern over "reports of the continued harassment" of rights activist Gulalai's family and her father's detention.
"We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process," Wells said in a post shared on Twitter.
In September, the New York Times reported, Gulalai escaped Pakistani authorities the previous month and had reached the United States, where she applied for political asylum.
She had not disclosed how she managed to leave the country. All she revealed was: "I didn’t fly out of any airport."
"I can’t tell you any more," NYT quoted her as saying during an interview. "My exit story will put many lives at risk."
According to NYT, no government officials were willing to make a public comment on the matter. Security officials had said that they had suspected Gulalai had left the country.
Comments (22)
She is an American agent who wanted to make a fast buck. The US always employs pendoos to do its dirty work. Why did the US allow her entry when it knew she has double standards and her father also? She is the female Shakil Afridi. Salams
Pakistan is a country of 230 million people and everyone feels they are entitled to have their voice heard. In an idea world that would be the case. But we can only digest as much news per day. To be honest, people have become immune to people's worries in this 24/7 breaking news world.
I am certain, she will now apply for asylum for her family too, using various tactics.
United States, thinks that the world should run according to their terms, interfering in many nations. Rather they should be concern how Trump is running & ruining the nation.
Wow, the US state department supports one individual’s right and her family’ right to expression and due process in Pakistan but remains silent about the 8 million kashmiris being held hostage at gun point by one million strong Indian occupation force.
Gulali's is not agent she is right activist. if she was agent why she was left. What is crime of his father, why he has been abducted. his arrest may be shown and after registration of case, in which he is required. otherwise mr. ismail may be got free,
Alice wells should be more concerned about 8 million Kashmiris rather than 1 person!
What about Kashmiri people’s harassment? Why the world has become senseless?
mind ur own business USA... first release aafia siddiqui before lecturing anyone !
Due process. We need due process in this country.