Today's Paper | October 25, 2019

Nawaz's condition is 'extremely serious', lawyer tells LHC

Rana BilalOctober 25, 2019

PML-N president has urged LHC to grant bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. — AFP/File
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday heard an appeal filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for the release of former premier Nawaz Sharif from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on medical grounds.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, heard the petition. The anti-corruption watchdog's prosecutor told the court that "every life, including that of Nawaz Sharif, is precious", adding that the former premier's condition was treatable.

After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, had on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Nawaz's declining health. “It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets,” a board member had told Dawn yesterday. “We are hopeful that his condition will improve in a few days."

The doctors have said that the disease is treatable.

Today, Dr Ayaz submitted a detailed medical report of the former premier. He told the court that a medical board, which also includes Nawaz's personal physician, meets twice everyday to discuss the PML-N supremo's condition.

Nawaz's lawyer Ashtar Ausaf told the court today that the former premier's condition was "extremely serious".

Dr Ayaz told the court that Nawaz's platelet count was constantly reducing, adding that the hospital had conducted tests to see if Nawaz was suffering from dengue.

"We inject platelets every day but they destruct every day," Dr Ayaz said and added: "Something or the other is destroying Nawaz Sharif's platelets."

He said that steroids will have to be injected in order to treat Nawaz.

"We have to conduct a bone marrow test but we cannot inject a needle in Nawaz Sharif's bone."

Dr Ayaz informed the court that Nawaz is a diabetes patient and is suffering from several other ailments as well.

The bench told the doctor to inform the court about Nawaz's recent condition by 12pm and adjourned the hearing until 12:30pm.

An accountability court had earlier this month granted NAB a 14-day physical remand of Nawaz in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The remand expired today.

Yesterday, Shehbaz had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court as well, urging the court to grant bail to Nawaz in the Al Azizia case in which the former premier was convicted and sentenced to seven years in jail. The petition is expected to be heard later today.

Accountability court hearing

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore, where a hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was held, demanded Nawaz's report by 1pm today.

NAB produced Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas, both of whom are named in the case, before the accountability court. The court extended their judicial remand until November 8 and adjourned the hearing till then.

Comments (9)

Saad Ali Mir
Oct 25, 2019 11:39am

Why didn't they invest money on preparing world class environment in punjab region hospitals? Now they are crying and begging to leave pakistan for so called 'cure'.

Recommend 0
PrakashG
Oct 25, 2019 11:46am

Another ZAB in the making.

Recommend 0
Desi Girl
Oct 25, 2019 11:50am

He is welcome to visit India, we have world class hospitals

Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 25, 2019 11:51am

Mr. Sharif should be allowed to get treatment abroad if he wishes to. If not let him rest at home. He is an ex PM of our country and served honorably by any standard.

Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 25, 2019 11:52am

If NS is released, then all the sick persons in jails should also be released. Otherwise, he should be treated as other thieves in jails are treated.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 25, 2019 11:53am

Nawaz Sharif can return the looted money back to the national exchequer and go to any hospital in the world. He will still have a lot of money stashed away after paying back billions of dollars to Pakistan!!

Recommend 0
Arif
Oct 25, 2019 12:13pm

@Justice, Sorry He is a THIEF

Recommend 0
Humanity above politics
Oct 25, 2019 12:14pm

Unfortunate. Blunder committed by the government in not taking care of his health.

Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Oct 25, 2019 12:15pm

This would come back to haunt them.

Recommend 0

