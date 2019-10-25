LHC told Nawaz's condition 'serious'; court to reconvene soon
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned until 3pm the hearing of a bail petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for the release of former premier Nawaz Sharif from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on medical grounds.
After the prosecution and defence had concluded their arguments in the case, the court asked Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Jamal Sukhera, who was representing the provincial government, if Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz's names were placed on the Exit Control List. Sukhera responded that he can inform the court about the matter by 3pm after which the LHC adjourned the hearing.
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, had heard the petition. The anti-corruption watchdog's prosecutor told the court that "every life, including that of Nawaz Sharif, is precious", adding that the former premier's condition was treatable.
After a struggle of three days, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, had on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Nawaz's declining health. “It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets,” a board member had told Dawn yesterday. “We are hopeful that his condition will improve in a few days."
Doctors have said that the disease is treatable.
Today, Dr Ayaz submitted a detailed medical report of the former premier. He told the court that a medical board, which also includes Nawaz's personal physician, meets twice everyday to discuss the PML-N supremo's condition.
Nawaz's lawyer Ashtar Ausaf told the court today that the former premier's condition was "extremely serious".
Dr Ayaz told the court that Nawaz's platelet count was constantly reducing, adding that the hospital had conducted tests to see if Nawaz was suffering from dengue.
"We inject platelets every day but they destruct every day," Dr Ayaz said and added: "Something or the other is destroying Nawaz Sharif's platelets."
He said that steroids will have to be injected in order to treat Nawaz.
"We have to conduct a bone marrow test but we cannot inject a needle in Nawaz Sharif's bone."
Dr Ayaz informed the court that Nawaz is a diabetes patient and is suffering from several other ailments as well.
The bench told the doctor to apprise the court about Nawaz's recent condition by 12pm and adjourned the hearing until later in the day.
An accountability court had earlier this month granted NAB a 14-day physical remand of Nawaz in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The remand expired today.
IHC questions risk to Nawaz's health
Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard Shehbaz's petition seeking the suspension of Nawaz's sentence in the Al-Azizia case and release on bail.
During the proceedings, Services Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Saleem Cheema, who is a member of the medical board, said that Nawaz's condition was dangerous.
The judge pointed out that the situation was not described as dangerous in the report. Dr Cheema, however, clarified that it had been mentioned towards the end of the report, which was presented in court.
The doctor said that the former premier's ailment had not yet been diagnosed, adding that while platelets were being formed, the levels were also falling. He said that they have to conduct some tests but can only do so once Nawaz's health improves.
Justice Kayani asked if the former premier was being provided with the best treatment, to which the doctor replied in the affirmative.
The IHC judge asked if there was a threat to the former premier's life, in response to which Dr Cheema said: "If he doesn't receive immediate treatment, his life is in danger."
He added that Nawaz's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was aware of the situation.
"Is there any risk factor? Is this a fatal disease?" asked Justice Kayani, to which Dr Cheema responded: "If it is not treated."
Justice Farooq said that doctors are the best judges in this situation and they can provide the correct information regarding the medical treatment.
The hearing was adjourned till Tuesday as the court asked Dr Adnan Khan what his concerns were, adding that if he wanted he could attend the hearing or submit his concerns in writing.
Concluding the proceedings, Justice Kayani said that they were not medical experts and the doctors would have to explain whether there was a threat to Nawaz's life.
He said that Nawaz could not be granted bail on a legal basis; however, the court was looking at the petition on basis of the former premier's medical condition.
Accountability court hearing
Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore, where a hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was held, demanded Nawaz's report by 1pm today.
NAB produced Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas, both of whom are named in the case, before the accountability court. The court extended their judicial remand until November 8 and adjourned the hearing till then.
Comments (55)
Why didn't they invest money on preparing world class environment in punjab region hospitals? Now they are crying and begging to leave pakistan for so called 'cure'.
Another ZAB in the making.
He is welcome to visit India, we have world class hospitals
Mr. Sharif should be allowed to get treatment abroad if he wishes to. If not let him rest at home. He is an ex PM of our country and served honorably by any standard.
If NS is released, then all the sick persons in jails should also be released. Otherwise, he should be treated as other thieves in jails are treated.
Nawaz Sharif can return the looted money back to the national exchequer and go to any hospital in the world. He will still have a lot of money stashed away after paying back billions of dollars to Pakistan!!
NS case is a typical, indicating that anything can happen to anyone at any time - this is why it is said that 'you shall reap what you sow'. Why NS didn't build high class hospitals for citizens and ignored their basic needs and, instead, he focused on increasing his personal assets through different means?
(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!)
Unfortunate. Blunder committed by the government in not taking care of his health.
This would come back to haunt them.
Dear Mr PM Khan, my poor uncle who is in jail has a medical condition that cannot be treated in any Pakistani hospital. In the name of equality, fairness and justice for all please release him and send him for treatment abroad. If Nawaz Sharif can get such treatment then why can’t my poor and frail uncle???
Very cruel to keep on mistreating ex PM Nawaz Sharif like this. Government should be trying to improve medical facilities for all prisoners , not victimizing just one or two. Frankly, i think that under the present circumstances, its advisable to concert Raiwind house of Sharifs into a sub-jail and let NS, his daughter Maryam and other relatives serve their jail terms there. They should receive medical care but not receive and political guests etc. Police presence can remain there strictly.
@Saad Ali Mir, they are not begging to leave pakistan.its pti that wants them to leave
America has advanced facilities and expert doctors, it would be better to shift Mr.Sharif to America for treating his condition before it becomes critical.
This isn't how you treat your Ex-Prime minister, he needs to be treated with care.
Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. Afterall, he did come back after his wife's death.
@Desi Girl, Let our own people get treatment first.
Conspiracy to silence opposition?
@Desi Girl, And who are you ?
@Desi Girl, Comment sensibly !
I think this will injustice with others if he on any condition allow to leave
Let him go to his favorite hunting place; London, England to get treated there. However, in that case, to be fair and equitable, the current government has to release all other sick prisoners in the country to get treatment at places of their choice, which is impossible. It's an irony that the so-called world class Ittefaq hospital he and his family built in Model Town, Lahore-Islamic Republic of Pakistan, almost walking distance from his Kot Lakhpath jail cell is not good enough to either treat him or any other member of his family?
Excellent script written by PML-N and their creators. It involves exceptional twists and turns. Long Live NRO
@Desi Girl, please NO, let them settle.
@Desi Girl, yes please take him - only if you pay his dues
His condition is serious... He is in prison... A convicted felon... Several years more to serve... He can do it.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@Humanity above politics, please do not ignore the blunders committed by politicians in the last 30 years for which the masses are now paying!
Stop inhumane treatment with the politicians. What Zia did with ZAB was paid later in Bahawalpur. Musharraf was sent abroad for treatment why not Nawaz Sharif?
Payback the looted wealth and go anywhere.
Also, bone marrow biopsy is an office procedure which we do multiple times during the clinic. I cannot imagine how a team of doctors can come up and say we cannot do bone marrow biopsy. It's a farce a set up to transfer him aboard.
@WARRIs, Did your poor uncle also steal trillions of dollars from the people of Pakistan?
@Desi Girl, Keep him for good
@No Ash, not enough. Must pay for his crimes
Give him conditional bail, as indeed every life is precious, rest can be sort later on, also we must not forget that Musharaf is free for no reason, so this man who came back and surrender must deserves his right to get best possible treatment at least.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, the whole thing does smell like NRO.
Pakistani society is highly divided on Ex PM NS and his family illness, his dismissal as PM and corruption charges etc. Many of the comments say he should return the looted money. No court in Pakistan has established the corruption in his official duties and no amount of so called loot is quantified. Either the people are ignorant of law or are brain washed to continue with the propaganda with wasted interest of some unknown authorities.
Do not allow him to go abroad at all. All citizens of Pakistan should be treated medically in pakistan, as everyone else does.
He is a convicted felon. Needs to be treated as such.
@VR, Maybe his sons can come back first and then Nawaz be allowed to leave? Sounds fair!
I want to know - do thesejudges have any disclosures to make? Also it would be wise for the CJ to review the decision before it’s made public.
No favours for corrupt
NRO...I think
NS is welcome in India we have world class hospitals
@Wazir 1, Musharaf was not convicted criminal at that time (although I believe he should not have been allowed to travel abroad), whereas Nawaz is a convicted criminal. Whatever needs to be done should be done as per the law.
He is getting bail at 3 pm today
He should not be treated better than any other prisoner.
Did he show mercy at model town.
Fixed match
@Desi Girl, He does not deserve good hospital. He should be treated in the hospitals that he has helped establish in his last 30 years of governance in Punjab and country at large.
As an Indian I pray that Nawaz Sharif becomes healthy because he wanted to have good relationship with all neighbouring countries especially India and Afghanistan and in office he wanted and tried to bring peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia.
The law should be followed ...... but will it be followed ?
@Syed Anjum Ali, agreed
@Justice, agree
Get well soon lion and pounce back. You are the bravest who didn't abscond like cowards.
@VR, Agreed
@Wazir 1, agreed
He should return the looted national wealth in exchange for freedom!
@Desi Girl, May be you can use those hospitals to treat the Kashmiris you are killing.