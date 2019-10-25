Firdous asks opposition not to do politics over Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has asked the opposition not to do politics over the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, she said some people were exploiting the situation and accusing the government of doing politics over the health of Nawaz Sharif.

“The government has so many achievements to bring forward, we are not dependent on some health issue to do politics, but it is they who are dependent on such petty issues,” Dr Awan said, adding: “I want to tell these spokespersons that if they use harsh language against the country’s leadership they should expect to get a response in the same coin.”

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stood by the supremacy of law for the strengthening of the judiciary and the government would not interfere in a matter that was in the court.

She said the court would decide the issues about Mr Sharif’s health. “The government had implemented the court decisions in the past and will do so in the future as well,” she added.

Dr Awan said the first gesture of the prime minister was that Nawaz Sharif should be provided the best healthcare facilities from a hospital of his choice and his family should be taken on board on his treatment.

She expressed her best wishes for the early recovery of Mr Sharif and also said that the request of Maryam Nawaz for a meeting with her father was honoured.

The special assistant decried the statements of PML-N leaders that Maryam Nawaz was sent to prison forcibly.

“There are laws in the country and we have to follow the jail manual even if it is for Maryam Bibi as her medical report states that she was healthy and normal with all tests cleared,” she added.

About Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad, she said if the doctors suggested it and the court decided that his treatment was not possible in the country, the decision will be made according to the set mechanism.

“These decisions are not made at the media or on the wishes of influential people as it was in the past,” she said.

Earlier, she said that five per cent elite have captured the system and resources of the country, while Manag­ing Director of Pakistan Baitul Maal Aun Abbas informed the reporters about an initiative to establish 300 women empowerment centres that will help eradicate poverty in the country.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2019