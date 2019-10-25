DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 25, 2019

Family 'accepts' verdict on Sahiwal killings

A CorrespondentUpdated October 25, 2019

Mohammad Khalil, his wife and their three children were travelling in a car with their neighbour Zeeshan (not pictured) when CTD personnel stopped the vehicle and opened fire on them. — DawnNewsTV/File

SAHIWAL: Responding to the acquittal of accused CTD personnel in the Sahiwal killings, the aggrieved family says it accepts the court verdict.

Muhammad Jalil, complainant and brother of deceased Muhammad Khalil, told Dawn that family had no intention to challenge the ATC verdict.

In a video clip, Khalil said “we trust our institutions and want no politics over the issue.” The FIR against six CTD officials was registered by Yousafwala police after family strongly lodged protests at Ferozpur Road in Lahore.

The CTD managed FIR registration in Lahore and named a sub-inspector as an in-charge of the Sahiwal operation to save senior officials. None has ever challenged who ordered this operation.

It was Jalil who followed investigation at the Youafwala Police Station and later trial at the Sahiwal ATC. On his request the LHC Chief Justice had formed a JIT on Feb 14 which further investigated the case.

During that period, Mr. Jalil and his lawyer had publiclly accused some CTD officials of threatening his family. He demanded security during case proceedings in the Sahiwal ATC.

It was Jalil who later filed an application with the Lahore High Court and got the trial shifted to Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2019

Babar Azam
Oct 25, 2019 10:09am

Can they dare refuse to accept? You know what will be the result.

DK PAMNANI
Oct 25, 2019 10:40am

Family has to be accept the verdict, otherwise.....?

