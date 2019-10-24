DAWN.COM

Interior ministry notifies ban on JUI-F's ‘militant wing’

Shakeel QararOctober 24, 2019

The federal cabinet had earlier this week approved a summary seeking a ban on Ansar-ul-Islam. — AFP/File
The interior ministry on Thursday issued a notification announcing a ban on the “militant wing” of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The proscription of Ansar-ul-Islam, which the ministry referred to as a "private militia/Razakar Force" of the JUI-F, comes days before the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party is slated to lead an anti-government 'Azadi March'.

According to the notification, the federal government had "reasons to believe that Ansar-ul-Islam is capable of functioning as a military organisation, in violation of the prohibition contained in Article 256 of the Constitution".

The ban was imposed after approval by the federal government and obtaining the consent from all four provincial governments under Article 146(1) of the Constitution, which allows the federal government to delegate any of its powers to the provinces, conditionally or unconditionally, with the consent of the provincial governments.

Through the notification, the federal government through the Ministry of Interior has "entrust[ed] the provincial governments the power to take appropriate actions under Section 2 of the Private Military Organisations (Abolition and Prohibition) Act, 1974, against Ansar-ul-Islam".

The authority will include, among others, "the power to abolish/ban the said organisation and take further steps against them on ground" in order to complete the action, the notice said.

A summary seeking a ban on Ansar-ul-Islam was approved by the federal cabinet earlier this week, sources in the cabinet division had said.

Pakistan

Ahmad
Oct 24, 2019 11:37pm

Very good decision. Should also ban JUI, JI and other such hate mongers.

