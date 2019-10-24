Sincere prayers with Nawaz Sharif despite political differences: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that his "sincere prayers" are with ailing former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, despite the political differences between the two.

"Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health," the premier tweeted.

He said he has directed all concerned officials to ensure the provision of "the best possible health care and medical treatment" to Sharif, who is under treatment at Lahore's Services Hospital.

The prime minister's tweet comes a day after he sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the former premier's health.

He had also directed the Punjab government "to ensure that Nawaz Sharif gets the best possible care in accordance with the wishes of his family".

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had shifted Sharif to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed the PML-N leader's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

The hospital administration confirmed today that according to initial test reports, Sharif was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, a disease which according to doctors causes the breakdown of blood cells.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz said on Thursday that the former prime minister's condition is improving as his platelets count increased to 20,000 from 7,000,