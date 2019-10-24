DAWN.COM

Sincere prayers with Nawaz Sharif despite political differences: PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated October 24, 2019

PM Imran Khan says he has issued directions for provision of "best possible health care and medical treatment" to Nawaz Sharif. — Photo courtesy PTI/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that his "sincere prayers" are with ailing former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, despite the political differences between the two.

"Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health," the premier tweeted.

He said he has directed all concerned officials to ensure the provision of "the best possible health care and medical treatment" to Sharif, who is under treatment at Lahore's Services Hospital.

The prime minister's tweet comes a day after he sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the former premier's health.

He had also directed the Punjab government "to ensure that Nawaz Sharif gets the best possible care in accordance with the wishes of his family".

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had shifted Sharif to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed the PML-N leader's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

The hospital administration confirmed today that according to initial test reports, Sharif was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, a disease which according to doctors causes the breakdown of blood cells.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz said on Thursday that the former prime minister's condition is improving as his platelets count increased to 20,000 from 7,000,

reader
Oct 24, 2019 05:56pm

Prayers should always be sincere.

shuaib
Oct 24, 2019 05:58pm

A person who pretends to have certain beliefs, attitudes or feelings when they really do not.

Mubeen
Oct 24, 2019 05:58pm

You are responsible.

NACParis
Oct 24, 2019 05:59pm

Great thoughts. Let him go to London against a security and bond for treatment.

Garib Das
Oct 24, 2019 06:06pm

Unfortunately none of of the former PM or President of Pakistan enjoyed a peaceful life. Most of them had painful life .

Maria
Oct 24, 2019 06:07pm

@Mubeen, oh stop it

AZAM AKBAR
Oct 24, 2019 06:23pm

@Mubeen,

Mr. Mubeen,

Crimes and corruptions are responsible.

Fastrack
Oct 24, 2019 06:29pm

Nice words, IK.

Zulfiqar Manto.
Oct 24, 2019 06:55pm

Words have never seemed so shallow.

Riz
Oct 24, 2019 06:59pm

@Mubeen, is he also responsible for this corruption

Baazigar
Oct 24, 2019 07:07pm

Nobody is going to believe. It's political vendetta. Nothing else. Shame.

