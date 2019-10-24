DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 24, 2019

39 truck death victims in UK were all from China

APUpdated October 24, 2019

Email

Floral tributes at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, Essex, England, on Thursday, the day after 39 bodies were found inside a truck on the industrial estate. — AP
Floral tributes at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, Essex, England, on Thursday, the day after 39 bodies were found inside a truck on the industrial estate. — AP

All 39 people found dead in a container truck near an English port were Chinese citizens, British police confirmed on Thursday as they pressed to investigate one of the country's deadliest cases of people smuggling.

The Essex Police force said 31 men and eight women were found dead in the truck early Wednesday at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, a town 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of London. The force says one victim previously thought to be a teenager was instead a young adult woman.

The 25-year-old truck driver, who is from Northern Ireland, is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder but has not been charged. Police in Northern Ireland have searched three properties as they sought to piece together the journey of the truck and the victims.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry posted a statement on its social media account saying that Chinese embassy employees in the UK were driving to the scene of the crime to aid the investigation.

Editorial: Human trafficking

Britain remains an attractive destination for immigrants, even as the UK is negotiating its divorce from the European Union. Upon hearing of the deaths, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed in Parliament on Wednesday that people smugglers would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The tragedy recalls the deaths of 58 people in 2000 in a truck in Dover, England, who had undertaken a perilous, months-long journey from China's southern Fujian province and were discovered stowed away with a cargo of tomatoes after a ferry ride from Zeebrugge, the same Belgian port used in the latest tragedy.

In February 2004, 21 Chinese migrants also from Fujian who were working as cockle-pickers drowned when they were caught out by treacherous tides in Morecambe Bay in northwest England.

Groups of migrants have repeatedly landed on English shores using small boats for the risky Channel crossing, and migrants are sometimes found in the trunks of cars that disembark from the massive ferries that link France and England.

But Wednesday's macabre find in an industrial park was a reminder that criminal gangs are still profiting from large-scale trafficking.

The truck and the trailer with the people inside apparently took separate journeys before ending up at the industrial park. British police said they believe the container went from the port of Zeebrugge to Purfleet, England, where it arrived early Wednesday.

UK authorities have warned for several years that people smugglers are turning to Dutch and Belgian ports because of increased security on the busiest trade route between Calais in France and Dover in England.

Britain's National Crime Agency warned in 2016 that people smuggling using containers on ferries was “the highest-priority organized immigration crime threat.” The same year, the UK Border Force identified Zeebrugge and the Hook of Holland in the Netherlands as key launching points for people trafficking into Britain.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dabang
Oct 24, 2019 05:35pm

If China an Economic Super powerhouse then why can’t it look after its Citizens, More than million Chinese living illegally in poor condition in Serbia and Bosnia alone

Recommend 0
Political Vapors Trail.
Oct 24, 2019 05:43pm

China has better economy than Britain, Germany, France, very strange why Chinese guys put their lives at risk.

Recommend 0
MG
Oct 24, 2019 05:55pm

China has huge issues. Literally over 60% population is desperately looking for opportunity to run away. Here in Australia, they are spending over 50,000 AUD just to get a work visa, after coming here they all possible things to get a PR and settle here....

Recommend 0
Neelkant
Oct 24, 2019 06:57pm

@Dabang, There is quite a lot of difference between being rich and being free. While the former is possible in China, the latter remains a dream.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Who is a workman?

Who is a workman?

Every labour law has its own definition of ‘workman’ or ‘employee’.

Editorial

Updated October 24, 2019

Kashmir reactions

Pakistan’s diplomats have apprised key world capitals of the situation in the occupied region.
October 24, 2019

After Asma

THE Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore last weekend was a spirited attempt at highlighting some of the causes that...
October 24, 2019

Wildlife conservation

THE Ministry of Climate Change’s decision to compile a red data list for threatened or endangered wildlife and...
October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.