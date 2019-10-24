DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 24, 2019

ATC acquits all suspects in Sahiwal encounter case

Rana BilalUpdated October 24, 2019

Email

A special anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday acquitted all suspects in the Sahiwal encounter case giving them the benefit of doubt. — DawnNewsTV/File
A special anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday acquitted all suspects in the Sahiwal encounter case giving them the benefit of doubt. — DawnNewsTV/File

A special anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday acquitted all suspects in the Sahiwal encounter case giving them the benefit of doubt.

The court announced the verdict after the suspects' lawyers completed a cross-questioning of the testimonies of government witnesses.

ATC-I Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the case.

During hearings of the case, the court had recorded statements of 49 witnesses, including close relatives of a victim Zeeshan and another victim Mohammad Khalil. During the proceedings, all the suspects appeared before the court.

The court said that Jalil had not submitted a request to register a case. Additionally, the injured witnesses had not identified the suspects nor were the suspects identified during photogrammetric tests. The court added that the official who had provided the suspects with the weapons said he was returned all the weapons and bullets.

In January, Mohammad Khalil, his wife and their three children were travelling in a car, with their neighbour Zeeshan behind the steering wheel, when Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel stopped the vehicle and opened fire on the passengers suspecting them to be terrorists. Khalil’s two children Umair and Muneeba had survived the attack.

The suspects said that they had information that Zeeshan had links with a terrorist outfit. They also claimed that all the victims were killed in an 'encounter' which turned out to be false after the two minor children narrated facts of the incident to the public.

Initially, the trial was conducted in Sahiwal, however, the Lahore High Court on June 17 shifted the proceedings to Lahore allowing an application filed by the victims' family. The petitioners contended that they had been facing problems while attending trial proceedings in Sahiwal. They also cited security reasons and asked the court to shift the trial proceedings from Sahiwal to Lahore.

Sahiwal encounter
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Taimur
Oct 24, 2019 01:28pm

Sad day.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Oct 24, 2019 01:31pm

Sad.

Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 24, 2019 01:32pm

Benefit of doubt. Alas!

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 24, 2019 01:35pm

Benifit of doubt or doubt of benifit for the judges??

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2019 01:41pm

Obvious scarring away of witnesses, as usual.

Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 24, 2019 01:41pm

Will the family be compensated by anyway? Here no one is compensated in anyway.

Recommend 0
GR
Oct 24, 2019 01:53pm

Who would be responsible for all that, the benefit of doubt never changes the fact that victims killed by forces.

Recommend 0
VR
Oct 24, 2019 02:10pm

It is not easy to get justice in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Imran Latif
Oct 24, 2019 02:38pm

Shame on PTI government

Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 24, 2019 02:41pm

Judgement is based on facts not on emotion or choice

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Who is a workman?

Who is a workman?

Every labour law has its own definition of ‘workman’ or ‘employee’.

Editorial

Updated October 24, 2019

Kashmir reactions

Pakistan’s diplomats have apprised key world capitals of the situation in the occupied region.
October 24, 2019

After Asma

THE Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore last weekend was a spirited attempt at highlighting some of the causes that...
October 24, 2019

Wildlife conservation

THE Ministry of Climate Change’s decision to compile a red data list for threatened or endangered wildlife and...
October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.