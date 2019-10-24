DAWN.COM

Pakistan, India sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor

October 24, 2019

Pakistan and India signed the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Thursday, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Dr Mohammad Faisal, director general (South Asia and Saarc) at the Foreign Office, and Indian Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary S. C. L. Das signed the agreement at zero line, Pakistan - India Narowal border on Thursday, Oct 24. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan and India signed the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Thursday, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, director general (South Asia and Saarc) at the Foreign Office, and Indian Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary S. C. L. Das signed the agreement at zero line, Pakistan-India Narowal border.

After the signing ceremony, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Faisal said that as per the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the agreement has been signed while a formal inauguration of the project will be held on November 9.

"[They] were very very difficult and tough negotiations," he said while talking about the several rounds of dialogues between the two sides over the project.

"Under the agreement, the corridor will remain open seven days a week from dawn to dusk," he said, adding that the pilgrims [through the corridor] would arrive in the day and leave by evening.

The FO spokesperson said that the project will facilitate 5,000 pilgrims a day.

"It is the biggest gurdwara in the world. This is how we treat minorities in the country, this is our approach towards minorities. It is in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he said.

He said that the first group of pilgrims will come on November 9. Sharing further details of the agreement, he said the pilgrims who come through the corridor will not require a visa. They will have to carry their passports which will be scanned but not stamped, he said.

Dr Faisal said that under the agreement, the Indian authorities will provide a list of pilgrims 10 days ahead of their visit.

While responding to a question, he said that local pilgrims will also be allowed to visit their sacred place and a pass will be issued to them.

"There is no change in the country's position on India-occupied Kashmir," he said while responding to a question.

The agreement was finalised after three rounds of negotiations. The negotiations were protracted because of deep differences on various provisions of the agreement, the Pulwama stand-off, Indian reservations over the composition of the committee set up to look after the affairs of the corridor, and elections in India.

The last sticking point was the $20 service fee that Pakistan would charge from every pilgrim for a single trip. However, India reluctantly agreed to it. Pakistan is currently working out the mechanism for charging the $20 fee from the pilgrims.

Following the inauguration of the corridor, a visa free link between Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab will open for the pilgrims.

Hwh
Oct 24, 2019 01:05pm

Hope the ice breaks through this historic moment. Congratulations to all.

Recommend 0
Abid z.khan
Oct 24, 2019 01:11pm

Good beginning.let solve the other problems.increase trade and people to people contacts

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Oct 24, 2019 01:11pm

The $ 20 will make Pakistan stick to its agreement.

Recommend 0
Hari
Oct 24, 2019 01:13pm

Good

Recommend 0
Patrick Aitkin
Oct 24, 2019 01:13pm

Congratulations to the Pakistani and Sikh people.

Recommend 0
RP
Oct 24, 2019 01:21pm

Please open also Khawaja Gharib Nawaz for visit to people of Pakistan.. Great initiative..

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 24, 2019 01:27pm

I am happy that at least this one step is in the right direction. Hope more good steps in future.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 24, 2019 01:31pm

Let peace prevail and the hostility disappear between the 2 brotherly countries!!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2019 01:33pm

@RP, Ajmer is not across the border between India and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Abdullah Gilani
Oct 24, 2019 01:44pm

IK zindabad..!

Recommend 0
PrakashM
Oct 24, 2019 01:51pm

Let the peace prevail with the initiative.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 24, 2019 01:54pm

Pakistan should not charge $20 'service fee' from the Sikh pilgrims visiting Holy Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Recommend 0
VR
Oct 24, 2019 02:09pm

Hope more such steps are taken as confidence building measures.

Recommend 0
P. Nag
Oct 24, 2019 02:16pm

Congratulations.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Oct 24, 2019 02:17pm

7 days a week are a bit too much.. there should be at least couple of days break in a week to maintain the place.

Recommend 0
Uday
Oct 24, 2019 02:17pm

@RP, at $20 per head ..

Recommend 0
Ind
Oct 24, 2019 02:28pm

Excellent

Recommend 0

