Nawaz's condition improving after rise in platelet count: doctors

Kinza Malik | Tahir Naseer | Rana BilalUpdated October 24, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) &amp; Research Centre for a PET Scan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) principal, Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said on Thursday. — AFP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition is improving as his platelets count increased to 20,000 from 7,000, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz said on Thursday.

Dr Ayaz added that the bone marrow of the patient is "completely functional".

The hospital administration confirmed today that according to initial test reports, Nawaz Sharif was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia. According to the doctors, the disease causes the breakdown of blood cells. The doctors at the hospital declared thrombocytopenia a treatable disease.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ayaz had said that the patient would be taken to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Centre for a PET (positron emission tomography) scan. The scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how one's tissues and organs are functioning.

According to sources in the hospital, the incarcerated prime minister refused to be shifted to the PKLI.

Bail petition filed in LHC

Meanwhile, a request was filed today at the Lahore High Court by Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N president and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, seeking bail for Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference. The court asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a response, adjourning the hearing till tomorrow.

The court also asked that a detailed report on Nawaz's health be submitted by the Punjab government and summoned Dr Ayaz for tomorrow's hearing.

During the hearing, Shahbaz's counsel contended that Nawaz's health was a matter of "life or death" and informed the court that Dr Raza Shamsi had specially been called over from Karachi, and that he, along with Dr Ayaz is overseeing Nawaz's treatment.

Separately at the LHC, a petition was also filed by Maryam Nawaz, seeking her own bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference against her. NAB was instructed to file a response to this petition as well, by tomorrow.

IHC moved for suspension of sentence

Earlier in the day, Shahbaz had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of Nawaz's sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds. The PML-N president also requested the court to release his brother on bail till a decision was made on the appeal against his conviction.

The petition had contended that Nawaz should be allowed to be treated by a medical expert/doctor in Pakistan or abroad, as per his choice.

The IHC registrar office had raised objections over the petition, saying that Shahbaz, the applicant, was not the affected individual. A division bench of the IHC, however, removed the objections after hearing arguments from Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Sharif family.

The court summoned the medical superintendent from Services Hospital to personally appear before the court with a fresh medical report. A response was also sought from the Punjab chief secretary and home secretary.

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow.

Critical drop in platelets

NAB had shifted Nawaz to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

On Tuesday, doctors at the Services Hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours of his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out on Tuesday, the platelet count of the former premier "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", one of the board members had said.

M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2019 01:40pm

Government is fast missing the bus. Let the deal about the return of agreed 3 billion or so dollars come, before the late becomes too late.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 24, 2019 01:47pm

But if he is granted bail he won't rest he will start running around making speeches against Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
salman
Oct 24, 2019 01:53pm

Why is Nawaz refusing to go to PKLI? Does he not want to be treated? I don't understand this logic.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 24, 2019 02:03pm

There are thousands of prisoners in the Pakistani jails but why only the looters from PMLN, PPP and their family members get sick? Still they are not ready to return the looted money and have peaceful lives.

Recommend 0
Zaman
Oct 24, 2019 02:03pm

Hello London....here I come

Recommend 0
VR
Oct 24, 2019 02:15pm

Wish Nawaz Sharif speedy recovery.

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 24, 2019 02:17pm

@M. Saeed, yes but only if he and his family never come back to politics again - no point setting them free and taking 3 billion because years down the line their children will come into power again by hook or by crook and reclaim that 3 billion with interest!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 24, 2019 02:25pm

It is very strange that a so called sick man refuses to have further medical tests to diagonose his alignment! Why NS is afraid of tests, is he seriously sick or it is part of another bigger plan?

(Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. For me my country comes first - be aware of such fake ID's and their silly posts!).

Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Oct 24, 2019 03:07pm

Tavalisse cost is 11245 dollars for 60 tablets for treatment of Thrombocytopenia

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 24, 2019 03:33pm

@salman, the logic is that so he and his cohorts blame the govt for not providing adequate medical care and to further the case that he needs to go abroad for treatment as the medical facilities in the country are not up to standard; quite an ironic statement considering he ruled (riled) the country for three decades (in some form or shape) and could not make one hospital he was comfortable getting treated at.

Recommend 0
Rubina Aleem
Oct 24, 2019 04:11pm

Where in the world does a convict get to choose where will he be treated? Is this choice given to all inmates? Pakistan's regulations are pathetically rotting to the roots.

Recommend 0
Sal
Oct 24, 2019 04:18pm

Some journalists and politicians who were stating on social media that Nawaz was poisoned should explain themselves now.

Recommend 0
Jawwad
Oct 24, 2019 05:27pm

I was waiting to hear news of good riddance.

Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Oct 24, 2019 05:57pm

Security and well being of each and every citizen is the primary duty of the state. This is a very political matter and there will be so many actors try to make this worse. The writ of the government should be the strongest.

Recommend 0
NR, Canada
Oct 24, 2019 05:57pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, And his daughter suddenly go sick too! It must be a part of a larger plan to dodge the prosecutions.

Recommend 0

