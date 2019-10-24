DAWN.COM

Nawaz's condition is improving as initial tests suggest immune thrombocytopenia

Kinza Malik | Tahir NaseerUpdated October 24, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) &amp; Research Centre for a PET Scan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) principal, Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said on Thursday. — AFP/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) & Research Centre for a PET Scan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) principal, Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said on Thursday. — AFP/File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition is improving as his platelets count increased to 20,000, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayyaz said on Thursday.

Dr Ayyaz added that the bone marrow of the patient is "completely functional".

The hospital administration confirmed today that Nawaz Sharif was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia. According to the doctors, the disease causes the breakdown of blood cells. The doctors at the hospital declared thrombocytopenia a treatable disease.

Earlier in the day, Dr Ayyaz had said that the patient would be taken to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Centre for a PET (positron emission tomography) scan. The scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how one's tissues and organs are functioning.

According to sources in the hospital, the incarcerated prime minister refused to be shifted to the PKLI.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif, the PML-N's president and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of Nawaz's sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds. The PML-N president also requested the court to release his brother on bail till a decision was made on the appeal against his conviction.

The petition contended that Nawaz should be allowed to be treated by a medical expert/doctor in Pakistan or abroad, as per his choice.

The IHC registrar office raised objections over the petition, saying that Shahbaz was not the affected individual. A division bench of the IHC, however, removed the objections after hearing arguments from Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Sharif family.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had shifted Nawaz to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

On Tuesday, doctors at the Lahore Services Hospital had termed Nawaz's condition as 'serious' despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out on Tuesday, the platelet count of the former premier "dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000" when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for "immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life", said one of the board members.

M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2019 01:40pm

Government is fast missing the bus. Let the deal about the return of agreed 3 billion or so dollars come, before the late becomes too late.

Changez Khan
Oct 24, 2019 01:47pm

But if he is granted bail he won't rest he will start running around making speeches against Imran Khan.

salman
Oct 24, 2019 01:53pm

Why is Nawaz refusing to go to PKLI? Does he not want to be treated? I don't understand this logic.

Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 24, 2019 02:03pm

There are thousands of prisoners in the Pakistani jails but why only the looters from PMLN, PPP and their family members get sick? Still they are not ready to return the looted money and have peaceful lives.

Zaman
Oct 24, 2019 02:03pm

Hello London....here I come

VR
Oct 24, 2019 02:15pm

Wish Nawaz Sharif speedy recovery.

