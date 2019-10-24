Maryam sent back to jail despite being unwell: PML-N spokesperson

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail early on Thursday morning, hours after she was admitted to Services Hospital Lahore, said PML-N leaders.

Condemning the move, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam was sent back to the jail at 5am, adding that the PML-N vice president was unwell at the time when she was sent to Kot Lakhpat jail.

On Wednesday night, Maryam was admitted to the hospital after a meeting with her ailing father. According to a document, issued by the Services Hospital Lahore Accident and Emergency Services, Maryam was admitted at 10:03pm in VVIP II.

She met her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at the same hospital after the Punjab government accepted her request in this respect. Nawaz was admitted to the hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog's custody.

"After an hour-long meeting between the father and the daughter, the hospital administration offered her check-up at the hospital because she had not been feeling well for the last few days," a source had said.

The sources said Maryam had accepted the administration’s offer to be admitted to the hospital. Doctors conducted her blood tests late at night and her treatment was to begin in the light of the test results.

Aurangzeb today said, Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart rate was not normal at the time when she was returned to jail.

She said that doctors had decided to admit the PML-N vice president in the hospital after conducting tests, adding that Maryam has not been feeling well for a few days.

Additionally, Aurangzeb alleged that Maryam's medical reports were not being provided to her children and her personal physician Dr Khan.

She said that taking Maryam to jail in this way was another attempt to bring mental agony to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Additionally, PML-N deputy secretary general Advocate Ata Tarar said Maryam was not well and her treatment was ongoing.

"It is cruelty to send her back to jail without completing [her] treatment," he said, adding that Maryam should be admitted in the hospital till her treatment is completed.

Tarar added that a medical board would provide information about progress in Nawaz's health today. He said that he did not have any reports with regards to Nawaz being sent abroad for treatment.