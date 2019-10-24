JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’: Over 800 police reserves placed at disposal of 36 districts

LAHORE: More than 800 reserves from the police training institutions of Punjab have been placed at the disposal of 36 districts to preempt any law and order situation in view of the ‘Azadi March’ announced by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The Rawalpindi district received highest number of reserves [120], followed by Attock (80), Lahore (50), Rahim Yar Khan (18) and Multan (16).

The district police officers (DPOs) have been directed to use them for reinforcement besides making deployment of their respective district force in case of any emergency situation.

The police reserves have been dispatched from the five police training centres/ schools including the Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad, Police College Sihala, Police Training College Chuhng and police training institutions of Farooqabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Multan.

“The heads of the above-mentioned institutions have been directed to spare 503 reserves to put them to the disposal of the districts,” an official privy to the development told Dawn.

He said the decision was taken in a high-level meeting held at Central Police Office (CPO) a couple of days back.

An official letter to the effect was also issued by the CPO to all heads of the institutions with directions that the reserve force must reach the districts on Wednesday.

“The force shall be spared on Oct 23, for onward transportation to the borrowing districts of the province,” reads the letter.

It further stated that the allocated force shall bring with them seasonal bedding and proper uniform.

They were directed to carry with them their original CNICs besides official identity cards, the letter says.

The respective DPOs have been directed to make arrangements for safe accommodation, administration, food and welfare of the arriving force.

