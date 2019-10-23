DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

Senior State Life official allegedly commits suicide by jumping off building in Karachi

Imtiaz AliOctober 23, 2019

Email

Zafar Iqbal, 55, was serving as the deputy manager administration at State Life Insurance Building No. 2 in Karachi. — File
Zafar Iqbal, 55, was serving as the deputy manager administration at State Life Insurance Building No. 2 in Karachi. — File

A senior official of the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), who was reportedly facing an inquiry over some "personal activities", on Wednesday allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 11th floor of a multi-storey building on Karachi's I.I. Chundrigar Road, according to police and sources.

Zafar Iqbal, 55, was serving as the deputy manager administration at State Life Insurance Building No. 2 opposite Habib Bank Plaza on I.I. Chundrigar Road.

His family disputed the claim that Iqbal had committed suicide and suggested that his death was a murder.

But City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muquddus Haider told Dawn that initial investigation and eye-witness accounts showed that Iqbal, the father of four children, did commit suicide.

The senior officer said that further investigation into the incident was underway because the family had disputed the police version.

According to SSP Haider, a guard deployed at the SLIC office tried to persuade Iqbal not to jump from the building, but the latter proceeded to do so anyway.

Another officer, Mithadar Station House Officer Rizwan Patel, said that they were waiting for a doctors’ report to know more about the death.

The deceased official's body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for autopsy.

A police source told Dawn that Iqbal was reportedly "depressed" of late as an inquiry had been initiated against him by State Life authorities over his "personal conduct" in the office.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.
October 22, 2019

No more PMDC

THE presidential ‘ambush’ that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council through an ordinance on Sunday...
Updated October 22, 2019

LoC violence

It seems that the Indians are attempting to promote a psychological warfare campaign against Pakistan.
October 22, 2019

The religious card

GIVEN the JUI-F’s religio-political credentials, the main participants in the party’s forthcoming march on...