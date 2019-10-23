DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

PM Imran seeks report on Nawaz's health from Punjab govt, 'wishes him well'

Dawn.com | Ali WaqarUpdated October 23, 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan. — PID/File
The government's chief spokesperson, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government "to ensure that Nawaz Sharif gets the best possible care in accordance with the wishes of his family".

In a post on Twitter, she said that the prime minister had sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the former premier's health.

Awan further said that the premier had "prayed for Sharif and wished him a speedy recovery".

Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital late on Monday night after his condition deteriorated which was confirmed by his fresh examination conducted by the government.

The head of the multidisciplinary medical board at the Services Hospital, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, told DawnNewsTV that the former premier's body had experienced a drastic drop in the cells that are responsible for coagulation of blood (platelets).

"Yesterday we had carried out a transfusion of platelets. Today, his condition has improved measurably. Our board convened today and has recommended some more tests. We will be in a better position to comment once those results are in," he said.

When asked whether the board has been able to ascertain why Nawaz had experienced such a sudden drop in platelets, Dr Ayaz replied in the negative, saying that blood tests had been ordered for that very purpose.

"The board will convene again this evening. We hold meetings twice or thrice a day so that there is nothing lacking in his diagnosis and subsequent treatment."

Dr Ayaz said that the platelet count was being monitored and that if it is deemed necessary, another transfusion will be done to maintain the desired level of platelets.

He said that Nawaz's health, otherwise, "is just fine".

More to follow.

Comments (2)

Rashid
Oct 23, 2019 04:30pm

Imran Khan always wanted to strengthen the institutions but yet to see the implementation.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 23, 2019 05:04pm

How come the sudden change in attitude. Is the azadi march effect showing. A welcome change.

Recommend 0

