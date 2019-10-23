DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

Government to allow JUI-F's 'Azadi March' to go ahead as long as it remains peaceful

Iftikhar ShiraziUpdated October 23, 2019

The news broke amidst reports that the the Islamabad police was issuing riot gear and mobilising containers to cordon off sensitive areas of the capital city. Photo: File
The government on Wednesday decided to let the opposition's 'Azadi March' protest in Islamabad proceed as long as parameters laid out by courts for lawful protest are not breached.

The decision was made after a team delegated to negotiating with the opposition presented its recommendations to the prime minister.

"It was decided that the Government, with its firm belief in upholding democratic ideals, would allow the proposed Azadi March, if it takes place within the ambit of law and the Constitution as interpreted in the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court," a brief statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The prime minister believes in the democratic right to protest," a spokesperson for Prime Minister House had earlier told DawnNewsTV.

The protesters would be allowed to carry out the march as long as the everyday life of citizens is not adversely affected, as outlined by past judgements of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court.

The news broke amidst reports that the Islamabad police was issuing riot gear and mobilising containers to cordon off sensitive areas of the capital city to prevent protesters from marching on to the Red Zone.

'Azadi' March

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced in June that his party had decided to hold an anti-government long march to Islamabad in the month of October in a bid to topple the government, which he sad had come to power through "fake" elections.

The Maulana had first set October 27 as the date for the long march, but later deferred it till October 31, saying they would instead organise rallies on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who would be observing a black day all over the world against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on that day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had constituted a seven-member team under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to engage the JUI-F and other opposition parties ahead of their planned march. The JUI-F chief on Satur­day had given a go-ahead to his party’s secretary general and Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to meet the Senate chairman, who, as a member of the government negotiating team, had contacted him over telephone and sought a meeting.

On Sunday, after the PPP objected to the negotiations, Rehman had stopped his party's delegation from meeting Sanjrani, saying a decision on talks with the government would now be made by the opposition’s collective Rehbar Committee.

On Monday, after a meeting of the Rehbar Committee, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani told the media that the option of negotiations with the government is subject to the party being permitted to take out a peaceful 'Azadi March' on October 27.

Masood
Oct 23, 2019 03:35pm

Wrong decision!

Recommend 0
Uday
Oct 23, 2019 03:36pm

Peaceful... Will they remain peacefully

Recommend 0
WasiTunio
Oct 23, 2019 03:41pm

Few miscreants will step in this azadi march and cause trouble then law enforcement agencies would soon arrive at.After this whole scenario,Maulana and his men will be arrested as I think in my opinion.

Recommend 0
Victoria Gardezi
Oct 23, 2019 03:49pm

It must remain peaceful otherwise there is no point to it.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Oct 23, 2019 04:05pm

Peaceful march is a wishful thinking.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 23, 2019 04:06pm

Good policy of the P.T.I. administration in Islamabad to let people protest peacefully in a true democratic spirit and fashion. Nevertheless, the real challenge will be encountered if and when the JUI(F) march and marchers become violent and tend to take the law in their own hands? Rest as they say will be history.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 23, 2019 04:10pm

good decision

Recommend 0
Haris
Oct 23, 2019 04:11pm

Govt. is asking about peaceful protest. How about attack on ptv office? I guess Govt. Forgot it.

Recommend 0
Saravjeet Singh
Oct 23, 2019 04:14pm

If they concentrate on country progress economically instead of useless dharnas there will be no need to knock the doors of IMF again. IMF is watching everything where the priorities of country is.

Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Oct 23, 2019 04:15pm

Good decision. It will now expose Fazl-ur-Rehman who got all of 2% votes and lost from his home seat.

Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 23, 2019 04:21pm

Does this mean that the confiscated containers will be returned to their languishing owners.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Oct 23, 2019 04:29pm

A sensible decision by the decision makers.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Oct 23, 2019 04:43pm

Excellent response by PM IK.....PTI members should stay out of the marching zone....a little fuss will be created and then everybody will forget... however, if violence flares and goes out of control then anything is possible....

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 23, 2019 04:52pm

This was the only way to avoid direct confrontation.

Good luck to the government and good luck to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

I am confident that PM Imran Khan and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehan will shake hand at some point.

Let’s keep our fingers cross for the well being of Pakistan.

Pakistan Zindabad

Recommend 0
iffi
Oct 23, 2019 04:59pm

Govt should not allow these danda bardar any march

Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 23, 2019 05:06pm

So the 300 containers ordered to block roads will remain u utilised. U turns has become a trade mark.

Recommend 0
Khalid Mulla UAE
Oct 23, 2019 05:13pm

I m sure they will not cross LoC. It will be peaceful.

Recommend 0

