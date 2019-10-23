DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

SC rejects NAB appeal against acquittal of PML-N leader Chaudhry Sher Ali

Haseeb BhattiOctober 23, 2019

Email

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition against the acquittal of PML-N leader and former Faisalabad mayor Chaudhry Sher Ali. — AFP/File
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition against the acquittal of PML-N leader and former Faisalabad mayor Chaudhry Sher Ali. — AFP/File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) petition against the acquittal of PML-N leader and former Faisalabad mayor Chaudhry Sher Ali in a case against him.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said that the accountability watchdog had been unsuccessful in presenting a case against Ali.

Chief Justice Khosa said that a link between the suspect and the persons whose lands were allegedly illegally allotted by him could not be proven.

He said that not even one witnesses had said that they had recorded their statements under duress from Ali, adding: "If NAB's own witnesses say this, why does the suspect even need a defence team?"

"The suspect's job is to prove his assets. It is NAB's responsibility to prove assets that don't belong to the suspect," the chief justice remarked.

During the proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said that Ali had made illegal allotments. However, the chief justice responded: "Being the mayor doesn't mean that every wrong thing [done while he was mayor] will put on his account. He was mayor in 1983 and the case was formed in 2000."

In 2002, a Rawalpindi court had sentenced Ali to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs100 million on charges of accumulation of movable and immovable assets through corruption through his public office. He had also been disqualified from holding any public office or applying for any financial facility from a state-controlled DFI for a period of 10 years.

In another case, he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs20 million.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.
October 22, 2019

No more PMDC

THE presidential ‘ambush’ that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council through an ordinance on Sunday...
Updated October 22, 2019

LoC violence

It seems that the Indians are attempting to promote a psychological warfare campaign against Pakistan.
October 22, 2019

The religious card

GIVEN the JUI-F’s religio-political credentials, the main participants in the party’s forthcoming march on...