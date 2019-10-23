DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2019

British police find 39 bodies in a truck container

ReutersOctober 23, 2019

Email

The Waterglade Industrial Park has been closed off. — Photo courtesy BBC
The Waterglade Industrial Park has been closed off. — Photo courtesy BBC

British police found the bodies of 39 people in a truck container at an industrial estate to the east of London on Wednesday.

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process,” said Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue."

The emergency services said the bodies were discovered in the container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, located by the River Thames about 20 miles from central London.

The 39 victims, 38 adults and one teenager, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

"Such tragic news on loss of life," Brandon Lewis, a junior interior minister said on Twitter. "Thoughts are with victims, their families & friends. Police are working to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 23, 2019

Madressah reform

THE debate over how to reform madressahs in Pakistan is not a new one. While seminaries in the country experienced...
October 23, 2019

Redacted pages

AUSTRALIAN newspapers on Monday made a powerful statement against state censorship. In a coordinated campaign, they...
PM’s snub
Updated October 23, 2019

PM’s snub

Responsibilities and requirements of PM's office are above what is expected from the leader of a political party.
October 22, 2019

No more PMDC

THE presidential ‘ambush’ that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council through an ordinance on Sunday...
Updated October 22, 2019

LoC violence

It seems that the Indians are attempting to promote a psychological warfare campaign against Pakistan.
October 22, 2019

The religious card

GIVEN the JUI-F’s religio-political credentials, the main participants in the party’s forthcoming march on...